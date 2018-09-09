– The Sun News
Home / National / Customs seizes 320kg cannabis, other contraband in Sokoto
CUSTOMS

Customs seizes 320kg cannabis, other contraband in Sokoto

— 9th September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Operatives of the Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted 320 parcels of cannabis of one kilogramme each smuggled into the country.

The Area Comptroller in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Alhaji Gimba Umar, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Sokoto.

Umar said the bags of cannabis were discovered in a Volkswagen Golf car in Kebbi state.

He added that the vehicle, while being driven towards the Customs checkpoint, made a sudden detour, arousing the suspicion of Customs operatives.

The Comptroller said no suspect was arrested in connection with the offence as the suspects fled and abandoned the vehicle in an uncompleted building.

Items seized included 517 bags of foreign rice, 34 bags of sugar and 45 bales of second-hand clothing material.

In the past two weeks, Umar noted, there have been many interceptions at various routes in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

He commended the police for their support in facilitating the successful recovery of the illicit substances.

Other areas where the items were intercepted included Argungu-Kangiwa, Illela, Sokoto-Gusau, Kamba and Dole Kaina axis.

Umar assured that the Command would not relent in its efforts to ensure  that no person or group sabotaged efforts of the NCS and the growth of the nation’s economy.

“We will keep pursuing them to ensure that no foreign rice passes our borders, as smugglers can do everything possible to succeed in their unlawful strives,” Umar said.

He reiterated that the Command would sustain its commitment to revenue generation, ensuring a smuggling-free country and other mandates of the NCS.

Receiving the Indian hemp, an NDLEA official, Mr Almustapha Aliyu, said the illicit substances were suspected to be imported from the Benin Republic and Ghana.

He commended the Customs Service for intercepting the illicit drugs, saying that the feat was an indication of the synergy that existed between the Customs Service and NDLEA in the northwestern state.

