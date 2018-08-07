Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) has advised the Federal Government to invest in aquaculture and maize production.

OFAB Country’s Director, Dr. Rose Didado, who spoke to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said with aquaculture, the over-dependent on fish importation would drastically reduce as jobs would be created and also help the country meet its fish demand of 3.3 metric tons as against 1.1metric tons currently produced.

She also said that with sufficient maize production, the amount of corn syrups would increase and insisted that aquaculture should be used to train the youths to breed fish which could generate substantial amount for both the public and private sector.

“The aquaculture is an interesting area that can develop the youths and give them skills acquisition to generate funds.

“Fish is a source of protein and you know how important it is. It does not have cholesterol. Health-wise, it is good for aged people and children.”

She, however, hailed the Federal Government for placing partial ban on rice importation, stressing that it will help the country produce its own rice.

On the motive behind OFAB, Didado stressed that, “It is an awareness creation initiative by an international organization meant to address the concerns of people about Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) and agricultural biotechnology practice.

“The technology is been mystified; leading to negative information spread by the opposition group and it is a scientific invention used by the breeder to improve plants and animals for economic development,” she added.