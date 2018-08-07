– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB
7th August 2018 - Gov. Masari sends list of council chairmen to House for screening
7th August 2018 - Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS
7th August 2018 - 48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail
7th August 2018 - JUST IN: Oshiomhole, APC senators in crucial meeting
7th August 2018 - Certificate saga: Adeleke knows fate tomorrow
7th August 2018 - How we will tackle oil theft, vandalism in Bayelsa–NSCDC
7th August 2018 - Landlord docked for allegedly converting residential house to church
7th August 2018 - President Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire grants amnesty to wife of ex-leader Gbagbo
7th August 2018 - 18 policemen die in Taliban attacks
Home / National / Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB
MAIZE

Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB

— 7th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) has advised the Federal Government to invest in aquaculture and maize production.

OFAB Country’s Director, Dr. Rose Didado, who spoke to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said with aquaculture, the over-dependent on fish importation would drastically reduce as jobs would be created and also help the country meet its fish demand of 3.3 metric tons as against 1.1metric tons currently produced.

She also said that with sufficient maize production, the amount of corn syrups would increase and insisted that aquaculture should be used to train the youths to breed fish which could generate substantial amount for both the public and private sector.

“The aquaculture is an interesting area that can develop the youths and give them skills acquisition to generate funds.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Oshiomhole, APC senators in crucial meeting

“Fish is a source of protein and you know how important it is. It does not have cholesterol. Health-wise, it is good for aged people and children.”

She, however, hailed the Federal Government for placing partial ban on rice importation, stressing that it will help the country produce its own rice.

On the motive behind OFAB, Didado stressed that, “It is an awareness creation initiative by an international organization meant  to address the concerns of people about Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) and agricultural biotechnology practice.

“The technology is been mystified; leading to negative information spread by the opposition group and it is a scientific invention used by the breeder to improve plants and animals for economic development,” she added.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAIZE

Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB

— 7th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) has advised the Federal Government to invest in aquaculture and maize production. OFAB Country’s Director, Dr. Rose Didado, who spoke to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said with aquaculture, the over-dependent on fish importation would drastically reduce as jobs would be created and also…

  • screening

    Gov. Masari sends list of council chairmen to House for screening

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has sent list of 34 chairmen of transition committees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. The House Leader, Hambali Faruq, made this known on Tuesday during plenary session. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari dissolved the council chairmen in July 2015…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemnede Tuesday morning’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) even as he urged all patriots to resist the impunity. “I condemn police invasion of the National Assembly and urge patriotic Nigerians to reject this impunity which is…

  • fake soldier

    48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN A fake soldier, 48-year-old Hamza Ismaila is to spend the next 90 days in jail, a Minna Magistrates’ Court ruled on Tuesday. The convict was found guilty of parading himself as a soldier. Tried for wearing Nigerian Army camouflage, T-shirt and trouser, Ismaila had pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency. Magistrate…

  • SENATORS

    JUST IN: Oshiomhole, APC senators in crucial meeting

    — 7th August 2018

    …DIG sighted at APC headquarters Alleged moves by senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust Senate President Bukola Saraki gathered further momentum, on Tuesday, as the some senators are currently meeting. The meeting is coming on the day that the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share