SENATORS

JUST IN: Oshiomhole, APC senators in crucial meeting

— 7th August 2018

…DIG sighted at APC headquarters

Alleged moves by senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust Senate President Bukola Saraki gathered further momentum, on Tuesday, as the some senators are currently meeting.

The meeting is coming on the day that the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Police blocked the entrance to the National Assembly in what opposition lawmakers claimed was targeted at them.

The meeting at the former campaign office of the APC, now private office of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, also had in attendance, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Habila Joshak.

However, Habila’s mission to the venue of the meeting in company of two junior officers could not be ascertained as at press time.

Habilla arrived at the office at 11:27a.m., after the arrival of Oshiomhole three minutes earlier.

READ ALSO: Landlord docked for allegedly converting residential house to church

Prominent amongst the senators meeting Ohiomhole were Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, who arrived the venue at 11:11am; Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Francis Alimhikhena; and the Senate Spokesman, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi.

Other senators were Hope Uzodinna, Shehu Sanni, Abdullahi Adamu, Andy Uba and Sani Yarima.

Also in attendance were Danjuma Goje, Kabiru Gaya, George Akume, Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ali Ndume, amongst others.

