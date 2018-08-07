– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Osinbajo saddened over dead corps members in Taraba
7th August 2018 - Ondo govt. denies alleged planned resignation, defection of commissioners, aides
7th August 2018 - Impeached speaker loses bid to vacate restraining order
7th August 2018 - Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred, Soyinka tells Ortom
7th August 2018 - Benin, Nigeria, Niger meeting’ll end smuggling of rice – envoy
7th August 2018 - We’re hungry, Buhari’s kinsmen tell FG
7th August 2018 - Obaseki engages Edo miners on sector’s blueprint
7th August 2018 - Proprietress urges students to be good ambassadors
7th August 2018 - Ogun 2018 summer camp begins
7th August 2018 - Kebbi community embrace exclusive breast feeding
Home / National / We’re hungry, Buhari’s kinsmen tell FG
hungry

We’re hungry, Buhari’s kinsmen tell FG

— 7th August 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The people of Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown in  Katsina State, have said that they are dying of hunger.

They were also of the opinion that their son’s headship of the Federal Government has not brought any meaningful development to the area.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, who spoke on behalf of his people in his palace yesterday, told the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh:“please tell the Federal Government to give us food and loans.

We are hungry.”

READ ALSO Proprietress urges students to be good ambassadors

The minister was in Daura to flag-off the rehabilitation of an “erosion-prone” road linking Daura to Tambu-Makasauro Village of Daura Local Government Area of the state.

The road rehabilitation project is being executed by the Federal Government in collaboration with the International Fund for a agricultural Development (IFAD).

The Emir lamented that Buhari could not  initiate any projects for his people, “because of his nature as a Fulani,”

He urged the minister and other government appointees to act on behalf of the president.

“If the ministers and other government appointees fail in this regard, that means they have betrayed the president because we are not getting enough.

It is the duty of the ministers to bring development to us in this administration since they have benefited from the government.”

He noted that Daura and Katsina in general have prospects for rice production if government embarks on the development of the various dams and irrigation sites in the areas.

“I urge you to go back, look inwards, and search for how you can assist the people of Daura which is faced with absence of projects for its development and its people are hungry and need Federal Government’s assistance,” the Emir said.

Ogbeh had earlier told the Emir that government was in the process of establishing a tomatoes processing facility which will create some 6,000 job prospects for farmers in the area.

READ ALSO Kebbi community embrace exclusive breast feeding

Flagging-off the rehabilitation of the road project, the minister described it as one of IFAD-assisted programmes in Nigeria which is implemented in seven states of the Savannah Belt of the country.

“The programme’s overall development goal s include reducing rural poverty, increasing food security, accelerating sustainable economic growth and reducing vulnerability for smallholder farmers, particularly women and young people.

“What we are witnessing today is part of a series  of inter-related interventions of rural infrastructure build-up across the country under the present administration.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 7th August 2018 at 7:59 am
    Reply

    The economy must remain bad till full conquest of the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The economy must remain bad till fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order are fully erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The economy must remain bad till northern natives are fully liberated from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. The economy must remain bad till this territory natives of this generation are fully liberated from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. March on the enemy to full conquest in Sokoto. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

corps members

Osinbajo saddened over dead corps members in Taraba

— 7th August 2018

NAN Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is saddened by the  drowning of nine National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in River Mayo-Selbe in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday. They were among 22 youth corps members who had gone on a picnic around the area when the incident happened. Osinbajo’s condolence was…

  • AKEREDOLU

    Ondo govt. denies alleged planned resignation, defection of commissioners, aides

    — 7th August 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Ondo State Government has described as ‘mischievous’, rumours making the rounds that some members of the State Executive Council are planning to resign their appointments and defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)  to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The social media had been awash with reports of planned…

  • Impeached

    Impeached speaker loses bid to vacate restraining order

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Markurdi A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, has ruled that the order restraining Messrs Ikyange, James Okefe, former deputy speaker, and Benjamin Adanyi, former Majority Leader, from parading themselves as principal officers of the of Assembly would persist pending the determination of the substantive matter.  Impeached Speaker of the…

  • Wole Soyinka

    Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred, Soyinka tells Ortom

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has enjoined Benue  State Governor Samuel Ortom to remain resilient, unbowed, and undeterred in the face of stiff opposition and persecution he is experiencing following his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP). Soyinka who gave the advice in a…

  • BENIN

    Benin, Nigeria, Niger meeting’ll end smuggling of rice – envoy

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Benin Republic Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Paulette Yekpe, has said that the proposed tripartite meeting by Nigeria, Niger and her country, will establish a framework to address rice smuggling. Yekpe said this while briefing journalists, on Monday, in Abuja, on sideline of activities marking the 58th Independence anniversary of the country. She said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share