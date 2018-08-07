Kebbi community embrace exclusive breast feeding

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Nursing mothers of Anguwan Maifada Village, Felende ward, Argungu Local Government of Kebbi State have described exclusive breast feeding for new born babies as the best method to nurture children against unusual diseases.

They spoke during a visit to the village by UNICEF officials yesterday as part of activities to mark this year World Breast Feeding Day.

Hajia Alima Abubakar, a mother of five who just gave birth to a baby explained that she did not practise exclusive breast feeding for her previous children until when nurses enlightened her at hospital about the importance of given exclusive breast for a baby for good six months without water.

According to her, ”when I started the practice of exclusive breast feeding for my last baby before this one in town, I discovered he was stronger, brilliant than previous children .

We do take them to hospital frequently because of sickness. But when I gave birth to my baby in hospital when I was in city, Birnin-Kebbi, some nurses who attended to me educated me about exclusive breast feeding for baby for six months.

I adopted it and I observed that my baby is healthy, stronger than those before him. So when I returned to village, I started telling other mothers the benefits of exclusive breast feeding”.

Another nursing mother, Aisha Lawali, mother of six children, said she adopted the exclusive breast feeding for her baby because of a neighbour’s child whom she said was looking healthy as a result of total breastfeeding by her mother.