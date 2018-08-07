– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Proprietress urges students to be good ambassadors
7th August 2018 - Ogun 2018 summer camp begins
7th August 2018 - Kebbi community embrace exclusive breast feeding
7th August 2018 - Firm launches mobile app on constituency projects
7th August 2018 - JUST IN: Tension as DSS operatives take over N’Assembly complex
7th August 2018 - APC dead in Kaduna –Sen. Hunkuyi
7th August 2018 - ADC announces congress dates, new exco for Ondo
7th August 2018 - Indonesia evacuates 2,000 tourists as quake kills 98
7th August 2018 - 2019: With Ihedioha, Imo’ll rise again, says Tambuwal
7th August 2018 - Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls own over interference
Home / National / Proprietress urges students to be good ambassadors
PROPRIETRESS

Proprietress urges students to be good ambassadors

— 7th August 2018

Graduating students of CEDEC International School, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, have been advised to be good ambassadors as they move to the next level of their academic pursuit.

The advice was given by the proprietress, Dr. I. P. Unachukwu, at the 11th graduating ceremony of the school held in Lagos recently.

Unachukwu also urged the graduands to imbibe the school’s core values, including the fear of God, hard work, honesty and humility, in all their endeavours.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Principal, Mrs. J. Umegakwe, commended the graduands for their academic excellence and good conduct in the school.

She said: “The graduating class of 2018, which is fondly called the ‘Rising Star’ has recorded success in this academic session when two students of the school emerged victorious during an essay competition organised by Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation (SEPTOM).”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PROPRIETRESS

Proprietress urges students to be good ambassadors

— 7th August 2018

Graduating students of CEDEC International School, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, have been advised to be good ambassadors as they move to the next level of their academic pursuit. The advice was given by the proprietress, Dr. I. P. Unachukwu, at the 11th graduating ceremony of the school held in Lagos recently. Unachukwu also urged the graduands…

  • OGUN

    Ogun 2018 summer camp begins

    — 7th August 2018

    Ogun State Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, has disclosed that the summer camp for students between the ages of 10 and 15 years in order to engage them in academic exercise has begun. Onanuga made the disclosure when she declared open the 2018 edition of the camping exercise holding at Akin Ogunpola Model College, in Akinale…

  • Exclusive breast feeding

    Kebbi community embrace exclusive breast feeding

    — 7th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Nursing mothers of Anguwan Maifada Village, Felende ward, Argungu Local Government of Kebbi State have described exclusive breast feeding for new born babies as the best method to nurture children against unusual diseases. They spoke during a visit to the village by UNICEF officials yesterday as part of activities to mark this year…

  • PROJECT

    Firm launches mobile app on constituency projects

    — 7th August 2018

    OrderPaper Nigeria has announced the release of ConsTrack mobile application, a user friendly and innovative tool for citizens to engage elected representatives on constituency projects across the country. Programme Assistant, ConsTrack, Titilope Fadare,  said in a statement that the app is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple Store respectively. Every year,…

  • DSS

    JUST IN: Tension as DSS operatives take over N’Assembly complex

    — 7th August 2018

    …Bar journalists, staff from gaining access Fred Itua, Abuja Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have taken over the National Assembly complex in anticipation of a possible reopening of the Senate Chamber by lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chief Press Secretary to the Senate President, Sanni Onogu had, last night, sent…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share