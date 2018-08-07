Proprietress urges students to be good ambassadors

Graduating students of CEDEC International School, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, have been advised to be good ambassadors as they move to the next level of their academic pursuit.

The advice was given by the proprietress, Dr. I. P. Unachukwu, at the 11th graduating ceremony of the school held in Lagos recently.

Unachukwu also urged the graduands to imbibe the school’s core values, including the fear of God, hard work, honesty and humility, in all their endeavours.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Principal, Mrs. J. Umegakwe, commended the graduands for their academic excellence and good conduct in the school.

She said: “The graduating class of 2018, which is fondly called the ‘Rising Star’ has recorded success in this academic session when two students of the school emerged victorious during an essay competition organised by Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation (SEPTOM).”