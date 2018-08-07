Vote-buying: An old political stench

Vote-Buying in Nigeria is not a new sport. Just like the court of law is the last hope of the common man since the inception of democracy vote-buying has been the last hope of political parties who prey on the ignorance of the voters by exchanging laughable sums of money for votes that have the power to dictate how their future for the next four years would be.

Vote-buying is not a new skill adopted by the politicians. The only reason why it has become more glaring in the eyes of Nigerians is because of the ICT age that we are in currently. It’s been a stench we have all ignored.

In previous administrations, we have experienced so many incidents of vote-buying. In the past, we have seen political parties bribing voters with gifts such as bags of rice, cheap wrappers and bags of poorly manufactured salt.

The voters are blamed for accepting these light weight gifts but honestly how can you blame a frustrated man for his choices? Even the Good Book which is the Bible said in Proverbs 6:30 “do not despise a thief if he steals to satisfy himself when he is starving.”

It’s obvious that the common man has lost faith in the government. To them believing in the common man is like believing in unicorns. But sadly they have to live with the consequences of their action for the next four years and suffer the same hardship they collected such intangible gifts to avoid. Even that same book of Proverb 6:31 further stated that “yet when he is found, he must restore sevenfold he may have to give up all the substance of his house.”

This simply means that vote sellers must live with the consequences of their actions when they get an incompetent and self-centered individual and political party into power.