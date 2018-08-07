– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Vote-buying: An old political stench
7th August 2018 - Filling the gap in 2019
7th August 2018 - Woman of The Sun: Treatment of gunshot victims was my brainchild – Egbuji
7th August 2018 - When a press secretary’s brain snaps
7th August 2018 - Our silly season
7th August 2018 - South East should embrace mainstream politics – Ekwilo
7th August 2018 - Imo 2019: I‘m out to make difference – Ibe, governorship aspirant
7th August 2018 - Saraki, Dogara, INEC chair meet in Abuja today
7th August 2018 - Obasanjo responsible for Nigeria’s leadership woes – Osoba
7th August 2018 - Akpabio’ll join APC – Presidency
Home / Opinion / Vote-buying: An old political stench
VOTE BUYING - POLITICAL STENCH

Vote-buying: An old political stench

— 7th August 2018

The electoral act makes vote-buying a crime but the real question is does this provision really tackle this voting-buying stench?

Uwemedimoh Umanah

Vote-Buying in Nigeria is not a new sport. Just like the court of law is the last hope of the common man since the inception of democracy vote-buying has been the last hope of political parties who prey on the ignorance of the voters by exchanging laughable sums of money for votes that have the power to dictate how their future for the next four years would be.

Vote-buying is not a new skill adopted by the politicians. The only reason why it has become more glaring in the eyes of Nigerians is because of the ICT age that we are in currently. It’s been a stench we have all ignored.

READ ALSO: Election predictions: Politicians fault prophetic pastors

In previous administrations, we have experienced so many incidents of vote-buying. In the past, we have seen political parties bribing voters with gifts such as bags of rice, cheap wrappers and bags of poorly manufactured salt.

The voters are blamed for accepting these light weight gifts but honestly how can you blame a frustrated man for his choices? Even the Good Book which is the Bible said in Proverbs 6:30 “do not despise a thief if he steals to satisfy himself when he is starving.”

It’s obvious that the common man has lost faith in the government. To them believing in the common man is like believing in unicorns. But sadly they have to live with the consequences of their action for the next four years and suffer the same hardship they collected such intangible gifts to avoid. Even that same book of Proverb 6:31 further stated that “yet when he is found, he must restore sevenfold he may have to give up all the substance of his house.”

This simply means that vote sellers must live with the consequences of their actions when they get an incompetent and self-centered individual and political party into power.

The bottom line here is how can we curb this menace because no matter how hard we play the blame game the selling of votes by these guys affect the fairness of the electoral process and when these vote buyers win their selfish agendas affect the entire population at large. They prevent the well-meaning politicians who don’t have sufficient funds from winning the election. So instead of may the best man win, it becomes may the financial buoyant win.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court okays elections reordering

I share the idea of the INEC chairman who called for the establishment of electoral offences commission that will sit as a tribunal to try and convict electoral offences. Section 130 of the electoral Act 2010 which states that:

A person who

(a) corruptly by himself or by any other person at any time after the date of an election has been announced, directly or indirectly gives or provides or pays money to or for any person for the purpose of corruptly influencing that person or any other person to vote or refrain from voting at such election, or on account of such person or any other person having voted or refrained from voting at such election; or

(b) being a voter, corruptly accepts or takes money or any other inducement during any of the period stated in paragraph (a) of this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of NIOO,OOO or imprisonment for a term of 12 months or both.

This section of the electoral act makes vote-buying a crime but the real question is does this provision really tackle this voting-buying stench?

READ ALSO: Vote-buying biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, says Group

Personally, I feel it doesn’t really deter or tackle this problem. Applying the literal meaning of law here, it’s the individual caught buying votes that will be persecuted. Obviously, politicians will not be seen on that day paying for votes rather they have thugs or jobless youths walking around doing their forbidden bidding for them. So, these are the individuals that will be caught, tried and convicted for this crime.

The law should be more strict or clear on this issue. It is clear that in Nigeria we practice the party system so therefore it is not the individual that is elected into power but it is the party. The elected individual is the party representative. So, when someone is caught carrying out vote-buying, the party that he was marketing and carrying out their immoral bidding should be disqualified from participating in the election and also banned from participating in the next election that comes after four years.

This is the only way such hideous act can be pruned.Secondly Section 137 of the Electoral Act states that:

(1) An election petition may be presented by one or more of the Following persons:

(a) a candidate in an election;

(b) a political party which participated in the election; The sad implication of this is that only political parties and individuals that participated in an election can bring a petition of misconduct. What if as a concerned citizen I have strong evidence of vote-buying? This provision clearly removes the locus standi of an ordinary citizen who observed the election closely and was fortunate to lay hands on concrete evidence of vote-buying that occurred in that election.

Because in an election more than one political parties can participate in the vote-buying process because they are strong financially.

This provision should be amended so that tragedy in our political system can be curbed and halted.

Strict provisions like these are needed to eliminate this stench that has been hurting our political system.

Emmanuel writes from Kano
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAINSTREAM POLITICS

South East should embrace mainstream politics – Ekwilo

— 7th August 2018

We must embrace mainstream politics because we cannot use APGA to attain the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. Chukwudi Nweje Chris Ekwilo is the Chairman Igbo Coalition in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter. He spoke on the Igbo agitation for the country’s president of Igbo extraction and why the Igbo need to…

  • GOVERNORSHIP ASPIRANT

    Imo 2019: I‘m out to make difference – Ibe, governorship aspirant

    — 7th August 2018

    Governorship aspirant, Kyrian Uchenna Ibe, on the platform of the NPC in Imo State, has expressed his desire to return the state to the people. Dickson Okafor A governorship aspirant, Kyrian Uchenna Ibe on the platform of the Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) in Imo State, has expressed his desire to return the state to the…

  • 2019 ELECTION BUDGET

    Saraki, Dogara, INEC chair meet in Abuja today

    — 7th August 2018

    • To discuss 2019 election budget, projects virement, non-assent to amended Electoral Act • Osinbajo, Senate Majority Leader meet Fred Itua, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Following pressure on the National Assembly to cut short its recess to consider the N242 billion supplementary budget request to fund the 2019 general elections, both chambers have agreed…

  • EKPU COLLOQUIUM - SEGUN OSOBA

    Obasanjo responsible for Nigeria’s leadership woes – Osoba

    — 7th August 2018

    • As eminent Nigerians celebrate Ekpu at 70the birthday colloquium Tope Adeboboye, Ismail Omipidan, Onyedika Agbedo and Job Osazuwa The leadership crisis bedevilling Nigeria came to the fore, yesterday, at Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium in Lagos. This was even as the former governor of Ogun State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress…

  • NO CRACK IN OUR PARTY -PDP

    Akpabio’ll join APC – Presidency

    — 7th August 2018

    • No crack in our party, but we’ll do the needful if… – PDP Juliana Taiwo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed the planned defection of Senate Minority Leader and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Senior Special Assistant…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share