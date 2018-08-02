– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Appeal Court okays elections reordering
2nd August 2018 - Ighalo fires season’s 11th goal
2nd August 2018 - TRENDY UZOIGWE 08165928075
2nd August 2018 - From defection to impeachment
2nd August 2018 - 10 odd years on…
1st August 2018 - NFF crisis: Court adjourns Pinnick, Giwa case
1st August 2018 - Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot
1st August 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari begins 10-day leave Friday
1st August 2018 - 3 men arraigned over alleged negligence of duty
1st August 2018 - Congo declares 4 new Ebola outbreak in eastern province
Home / Cover / Elections / Appeal Court okays elections reordering
ELECTION SEQUENCE

Appeal Court okays elections reordering

— 2nd August 2018

• Says NASS has power to change election sequence

• APC, INEC keep mum

• PDP, Saraki hail ruling

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Assembly won a major victory, yesterday, as the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal affirmed its power to rejig polls sequence.

In a unanimous ruling, the appellate court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which nullified the election re-ordering provision of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018.

The judgment dismissed the earlier verdict of the Federal High Court which stopped the National Assembly from overriding the assent of the president on the bill.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja had, in a judgement on April 25, upheld a suit by Accord Party (AP) that the National Assembly attempted to usurp the exclusive power of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by seeking to dictate the sequence of elections.

READ ALSO: 2019: INEC to suspend CVR registration nationwide Aug. 17

But the Court of Appeal held that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

NASS had in the appeal marked CA/A 485/2018, filed on June 14, prayed the court to declare that it has the constitutional powers to amend the Electoral Act to re-order the election sequence already released by INEC.

In her lead judgment, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who headed a five-man panel, held that the suit was premature as a bill could not be challenged in the law court until it became an Act.

In upholding the appeal by the National Assembly, the appellate court further held that the AP, which instituted the suit lacked the locus standi to file the action.

Justice Bulkachuwa held that since the bill did not affect its rights or the obligations of the party, the “general interest” available to the public did not confer the rights on it to challenge the bill.

Though the appellate court noted that section 4(8) of the 1999 Constitution imbued the judiciary with the powers to review the exercise of legislative functions and determine the constitutionality of acts of the NASS, it said such judicial powers does not negate the principle of separation of powers enshrined in sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Constitution.

While upholding the appeal that was lodged by the NASS, the Justice Bulkachuwa-led panel stressed that a Bill does not become an Act of the NASS until it is assented to by the president pursuant to section 58 of the constitution. It maintained that the constitution gave the president the right to decline his assent to a Bill, following which such document would be returned to NASS for further legislative action that could result in dumping of the proposed law or an override of the president by two-third majority vote by both chambers of the legislature.

READ ALSO: Day monarchs paid homage to female jurist

“A court of law has no jurisdiction to decide on a Bill still undergoing legislative process. Such decision becomes null and void since it is not yet a law or an Act of NASS,” Justice Bulkachuwa held, adding that doing otherwise would amount to the court “unwittingly interfering with the doctrine of separation of powers.

“The court cannot grant an injunction to restrain the legislature from performing its legislative duties. It should, however, be sounded clear that the court has the jurisdiction to strike down any law or Act of the NASS when found to be in contravention of any section of the Constitution”.

The appellate court held that the suit by AP was “an action that was designed to obstruct the legislative powers of the NASS to make law”.

It further observed that as at the time the suit was filed before the high court, NASS had yet to conclude its legislative duty as far as amendment of the Electoral Act 2018 was concerned. The appellate court warned that a situation where suits are filed to challenge bills that are still undergoing legislative process, was capable of disabling the legislature. It held that AP failed to show how the proposed amended election sequence would affect its right as a political party, adding that INEC, which was listed as the third respondent in the appeal, did not file a suit to challenge the purported infringement on or usurpation of its powers by the NASS.

“The plaintiff’s locus standi in this case has not yet been disclosed. A claimant must have some justifiable interest that would suffer or show that he has an injury or damage to suffer. I am satisfied and I hold that this first respondent’s action at the lower court was not justiceable. The suit was an academic exercise that did not raise any live and genuine issue in controversy for determination.

“The suit is frivolous and clearly an abuse of court process. I resolve the issue in favour of the Appellant.”

When contacted, Mr. Rotimi Lawrence, spokesman of INEC retorted: “We have no comment on it.”

Similarly, the newly appointed acting spokesman of the APC, Yekini Nabena, equally declined comment, pleading that the ruling party will react officially on today.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, hailed the ruling. In a statement by his media aide, in Abuja, Saraki said it has further reinforced the belief of Nigerians that the judiciary remains the hope of the country in strengthening democracy, resolving conflicts between various arms and levels of government as well protecting the rights of individuals.

READ ALSO: 2019: PDP considers boycott
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ELECTION SEQUENCE

Appeal Court okays elections reordering

— 2nd August 2018

• Says NASS has power to change election sequence • APC, INEC keep mum • PDP, Saraki hail ruling Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Assembly won a major victory, yesterday, as the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal affirmed its power to rejig polls sequence. In a unanimous ruling, the appellate court set aside…

  • ODION

    Ighalo fires season’s 11th goal

    — 2nd August 2018

    Odion Ighalo scored a brace for Changchun Yatai to beat Dalian Yifang 3-0 and he is now just four goals short of his 15-goal haul from last season. The former Watford striker is now joint second leading scorer in the Super League with 11 goals, two goals behind top scorer Wu Lei of Shanghai SIPG….

  • BUHARI

    BREAKING: Buhari begins 10-day leave Friday

    — 1st August 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Friday, this week, proceed on a 10-day holiday. This was made known in a release issued by the Presidency. Details later…

  • DUTY

    3 men arraigned over alleged negligence of duty

    — 1st August 2018

    Three men, Tajudeen Musa, 22, Abubakar Musa, 23 and Yusuf Adam, 23) were, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged negligence of duty. The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a count charge of negligence of duty. The prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the Court that the accused committed the offence…

  • BUHARI

    Media Amendment Bill: Attack on Buhari misdirected, says Presidency

    — 1st August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said all the attacks on the Muhammadu Buhari administration as a result of Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill were misdirected, since it has nothing at all to do with the Executive. The Senate had explained that the amendments being made to the Nigerian Press Council Act was to address…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share