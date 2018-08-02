Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Assembly won a major victory, yesterday, as the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal affirmed its power to rejig polls sequence.

In a unanimous ruling, the appellate court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which nullified the election re-ordering provision of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018.

The judgment dismissed the earlier verdict of the Federal High Court which stopped the National Assembly from overriding the assent of the president on the bill.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja had, in a judgement on April 25, upheld a suit by Accord Party (AP) that the National Assembly attempted to usurp the exclusive power of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by seeking to dictate the sequence of elections.

But the Court of Appeal held that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

NASS had in the appeal marked CA/A 485/2018, filed on June 14, prayed the court to declare that it has the constitutional powers to amend the Electoral Act to re-order the election sequence already released by INEC.

In her lead judgment, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who headed a five-man panel, held that the suit was premature as a bill could not be challenged in the law court until it became an Act.