“The gullible ones are those who listen and take what pastors and priests who are even ignorant say. If you say that God is speaking to you, then you are ignorant because God cannot speak to you. He spoke to you through Jesus; He brought Jesus to us, but we killed him. So, what determines what happens to us at anytime is the law of sowing and reaping. All these people who are saying that they are prophets and that God has told them, how can God tell 15 different spiritual leaders different things? God is the same, yesterday, today and tomorrow. That is what He told us; and what He says is definite. He cannot say two things. So, those who are saying that God told them are liars because God didn’t tell them anything.”

While buttressing the point that God had fulfilled all things in creation, he added: “The only answer to prayer against hunger is food. The only answer to thirst is water. All these things are fulfilled in creation. How to access everything is settled through learning. Look at what the Israelis have done with desert; they grow all kinds of crops in the desert. But look at what we are doing here; the forests are there, but we are importing rice from Thailand. So, everything is organised in creation and all we need to do is to learn how to think without hurting others. So, all those people who call themselves prophets, do they even know the structure of creation? They don’t know what they are; they don’t know where they came from; they don’t know what they are doing here and where they will go. So, only the ignorant will believe what they are saying.

“Look at the last election; they said God told them who would win. God cannot predict how a human spirit will exercise his freewill, but He knows the consequences of the exercise of that freewill. Do you think God is a secretary that will be writing down what you are going to do? All that is structured into your activity in creation. When you press a switch for light to come on and the switch you pressed is that of the fan, the fan will come on and not the light. So, everything is regulated and settled in creation; all we do here is to download. That is why we should stand the knowledge to do what we are doing consciously knowing that we are sowing with every activity and it will bear fruit for our reaping so that you don’t blame anybody for what happens to you.”