Vindication of Bafarawa

There is no doubt that the declaration by the former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, for the 2019 presidential elections, has sent shock waves to the territory of those who do not wish him well. But Bafarawa, from the look of things is the handmaid of God. He appears destined for a higher calling. That is why many who have watched him closely over the years are convinced that his presidential project will be a huge success.

It is significant to note here that his detractors wanted to nail him? They wanted him to be put to shame. But God is always on the side of the righteous. That is why Bafarawa gas come out of a decade-long court case with broad smiles. The courts have set him free, having not found him guilty of any wrongdoing.

For some 10 years now, Bafarawa has been in the eye of the storm. He has faced a serial and ceaseless witch-hunt in the hands of his immediate successor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko and the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At a time most state governors were leaving their states with a huge debt overhang, Bafarawa left twelve billion Naira in the coffers of Sokoto state government . He did so in order to protect the state from unforeseen contingencies by providing for the rainy day. Regrettably, his successor, Alhaji Wamakko, who was expected to give credit to the man who made it possible for his government to take off on a sound footing, decided to play politics with the legacy that Bafarawa left behind.

Wamakko denied the existence of the said two million in the accounts of the state government. But Bafarawa would not succumb to that antic. Ever clinical in his approach to issues, Bafarawa went for all the documentary evidence that was required to back up his claim. And in order to ensure that Wamakko did not get away with any cover-up, Bafarawa approached the EFCC over the matter. He urged the commission to freeze the account of Sokoto state government where the two billion Naira was domiciled so that the governor would not misappropriate the said fund and deny its existence.