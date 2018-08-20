– The Sun News
KEBBI

Councillors impeach council boss in Kebbi over alleged diversion of N26m, hajj slots

— 20th August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Councillors of Koko Besse  Local Government  of Kebbi State have impeached the Council chairman, Umar Musa Besse, over alleged diversion of funds N26 million meant for traditional rulers in the area as well as diversion of hajj slots.

Speaker of the Council, Yusuf Gobir, who confirmed this while addressing newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi on the resolution taken by the Councillors, disclosed that the impeachment letter was signed by 10 of the 12 Councillors August 17.

Gobir explained that the  chairman was accused of eight  impeachable offences by the Council Parliament ranging from gross misconduct and embezzlement of public funds.

According to him, “Hon. Besse diverted 30 tons of rice donated by Kebbi State government for distribution to various communities as assistance during the concluded fasting period. Diversion of funds totaling N1,700,000 meant for support on the exercise of voter’s registration exercise.

“Others includes diversion of 4 hajj seats allocated to the local government council, misappropriating salary meant for the office of Vice- Chairman to the tune of N1,300,000, misappropriating N26 million Sallah assistance meant for traditional and religious leaders, politicians and youth leaders as well as engaging in anti party activities.

“In view of the above allegations which we humbly considered so serious and having regards to our earlier warning and opportunities afforded to you to respond to our allegations, and your continue refusal to reply within the 14 days notice, which have since elapsed on 7th August, 2018.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt. escapes FIFA ban, recognises Pinnick-led NFF board

“We hereby exercise our powers and rights under the inherent powers vested on the local government council for impeachment; accordingly you are hereby impeach by the majority of 10 out 12 elected local government council of Koko Besse today dated 17th, August, 2018.”

The spokesman concluded by saying that copies of the notice of impeachment had already been sent to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Ministry for Local Government and security agencies in the state.

