– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Sokoto: 252 aides dump Tambuwal
20th August 2018 - Kofi Annan’s funeral to be private event as more tributes pour in
20th August 2018 - Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP
20th August 2018 - Lagos Open: ITF gives players registration deadline
20th August 2018 - Pep hails “incredible” Aguero
20th August 2018 - Apugo preaches quality representation
20th August 2018 - 2019: INEC to partner business community on peaceful election 
20th August 2018 - Moyes linked with USA job
20th August 2018 - FIFA’s hammer dangles on Nigeria  
20th August 2018 - Ndidi pens new 6-year Leicester deal 
Home / National / Sokoto: 252 aides dump Tambuwal
SOKOTO

Sokoto: 252 aides dump Tambuwal

— 20th August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

At least 252 special advisers and special assistants appointed by the  Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration have tendered their resignation.

They said their resolve to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would  not allow them function in their respective positions in the government.

Addressing journalists, on Sunday, in Sokoto, spokesman of the SAs, Dasuki Haske said their resignations was informed by the recent decision of the governor to dump the APC, which they are bonafide members of in the state.

“We deem it fit to state categorically that we are not ready to join Governor Tambuwal his new party (PDP). That was what informed our decision. We will remain in APC and there is no going back.

“We are members of APC before taking up our appointments as SAs and it was based on our membership values that we were given such positions. Now, we have resigned because the governor has not performed well since inception to justify our supports for him.

“We want to assure that we will work for the success of APC in the state in the 2019 general election. We will work for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and our state party leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,” Haske said.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmad Sokoto said all former aides would work for the success of the APC in the state, adding that APC remained the undisputed party to beat in any election.

Also speaking, former Special Assistant, Hajia Rabi Tudunwada alleged that herself and other aides of the governor were complled to swear with Holy Qur’an that they would defect from the APC to the PDP before they could be paid their August salary.

READ ALSO: Kofi Annan’s funeral to be private event as more tributes pour in

Hajia Tudunwada disclosed that some of them had refused to be part of the oath which informed their decision to resign their respective positions.

She posited that both PDP and Governor Tambuwal would be rejected in the forthcoming general elections by the electorate.

Responding, the state Chairman of APC, Isah Achida thanked the former aides for their loyalty to the party. He also promises them rewards for their steadfastness and commitment to the party.

“We thank you for being loyal to the party and we are assuring of equal treatment as loyal party members. We have taken cognizance of your loyalty and commitment,” Achida said.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOKOTO

Sokoto: 252 aides dump Tambuwal

— 20th August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto At least 252 special advisers and special assistants appointed by the  Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration have tendered their resignation. They said their resolve to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would  not allow them function in their respective positions in the government. Addressing journalists, on Sunday, in Sokoto, spokesman of…

  • return

    Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP

    — 20th August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has responded to the challenge by former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, to return Imo State to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. Atiku, who was in Owerri for a meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in the state recently over his presidential ambition was reported to have said he would lead the…

  • Apugo

    Apugo preaches quality representation

    — 20th August 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Benjamin Apugo, has advised members of his constituents to vote for  quality representations, while considering  aspirants who would represent their constituency  at  the House of Representatives in 2019.   He gave this advice in Umuahia, Abia State, during the official declaration of his son,…

  • NLNG ADEOSUN TRAIN 7

    NLNG: FG restates commitment to commencement of Train-7 – Adeosun

    — 20th August 2018

    The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday said the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the commencement of the Train-7 initiative of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) plant. Adeosun who gave the assurance during a visit to the NLNG plant in Finima, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, noted that the most critical…

  • TWC - IBE KACHIKWU

    FG inaugurates TWC for $20bn Ogidigben industrial gas park

    — 20th August 2018

    Civil and engineering works may soon commence in earnest on the second phase of the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park in Delta State, as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee (TWC) for the project. READ ALSO: Nigeria to present more gas options to W’…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share