Arturo Vidal

Vidal pens Barca three-year deal 

— 7th August 2018

Arturo Vidal has completed his move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich on a three-year deal.

The Chile international was widely reported to be nearing a move to Italian side Inter Milan but has instead opted to play in La Liga for Spanish champions Barcelona.

In a statement on the club’s website, he said: “Happy. To be honest, I am very happy. I am looking forward to starting training with my team-mates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here.

“It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this.

“Winning everything. During the three-year contract, I hope we can win everything we play for.

“I am excited to play with Messi, Suárez, Sergio Busquets… they are all great players.”

The 31-year-old will fill the void of the departing Brazilian box-to-box midfielder Paulinho who left the Nou Camp to rejoin Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande on loan in July.

Arturo Vidal joined Bayern Munich from Italian side Juventus in 2015 for a fee in the region of £32m, signed by former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

During his time in Bavaria, Vidal won three consecutive Bundesliga titles and the DFB Pokal in his opening season.

MAINSTREAM POLITICS

South East should embrace mainstream politics – Ekwilo

— 7th August 2018

We must embrace mainstream politics because we cannot use APGA to attain the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. Chukwudi Nweje Chris Ekwilo is the Chairman Igbo Coalition in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter. He spoke on the Igbo agitation for the country’s president of Igbo extraction and why the Igbo need to…

  • GOVERNORSHIP ASPIRANT

    Imo 2019: I‘m out to make difference – Ibe, governorship aspirant

    — 7th August 2018

    Governorship aspirant, Kyrian Uchenna Ibe, on the platform of the NPC in Imo State, has expressed his desire to return the state to the people. Dickson Okafor A governorship aspirant, Kyrian Uchenna Ibe on the platform of the Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) in Imo State, has expressed his desire to return the state to the…

  • 2019 ELECTION BUDGET

    Saraki, Dogara, INEC chair meet in Abuja today

    — 7th August 2018

    • To discuss 2019 election budget, projects virement, non-assent to amended Electoral Act • Osinbajo, Senate Majority Leader meet Fred Itua, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Following pressure on the National Assembly to cut short its recess to consider the N242 billion supplementary budget request to fund the 2019 general elections, both chambers have agreed…

  • EKPU COLLOQUIUM - SEGUN OSOBA

    Obasanjo responsible for Nigeria’s leadership woes – Osoba

    — 7th August 2018

    • As eminent Nigerians celebrate Ekpu at 70the birthday colloquium Tope Adeboboye, Ismail Omipidan, Onyedika Agbedo and Job Osazuwa The leadership crisis bedevilling Nigeria came to the fore, yesterday, at Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium in Lagos. This was even as the former governor of Ogun State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress…

  • NO CRACK IN OUR PARTY -PDP

    Akpabio’ll join APC – Presidency

    — 7th August 2018

    • No crack in our party, but we’ll do the needful if… – PDP Juliana Taiwo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed the planned defection of Senate Minority Leader and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Senior Special Assistant…

