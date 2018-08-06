– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Boat mishap: Operators step up safety measures
6th August 2018 - ‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’
6th August 2018 - Nigerian student wins Chinese language contest
6th August 2018 - Dalung inaugurates 6-man reconciliation committee on NFF leadership crisis
6th August 2018 - Customs seizes 5,448 bags of foreign rice, arrests 3 suspects
6th August 2018 - FIFA U-20 Women World Cup: Nigeria fall 0-1 to Germany
6th August 2018 - Epe fish traders decry poor conditions at Olowu market
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: A’Ibom dep. gov. denies resignation rumour
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships
6th August 2018 - ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure
Home / National / Boat mishap: Operators step up safety measures
BOAT

Boat mishap: Operators step up safety measures

— 6th August 2018

NAN

The Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transportation of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), on Monday in Lagos said it had step up safety measures to prevent boat mishap.

There had been mishaps in the recent past in Lagos state with that of Ikorudu in July which claimed many casualties.

Mr Aboyomi Banjo, Chairman of ATBOWATON Sifax Terminal Ojo, Lagos Jetty, told NAN that the association was not taking the issue of safety lightly.

READ ALSO: ‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’

“With the bad story of what happened in Ikorudu where nine persons lost their lives, we want to ensure that such thing does not reoccur.

“The office of the Beach Marshall has been reactivated to check both boat worthiness and the captain’s behavioural conducts onboard the boat and on shore.

“Among the duties of the marshal is to ensure that boats are sea worthy before sailing out and the captain (driver) is in a stable condition as many of them indulge in drinking and smoking.

“Smoking and drinking have been prohibited while on duty,’’ Banjo said.

According to him, the Lagos State Government is committed to diversifying the transport sector through the waters that the state is blessed with.

Mr Mathew Abe, Secretary, ATBOWATON Ijegun Ojo, Lagos said the association planned to build passengers confidence in the water transportation in the state.

“Many people are gainfully employed in the system of late, with the upsurge in the road transportation in the state and improved waterway transportation will be of assistance,’’ Abe said.

He said with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) training, billed for Thursday, members would be thought the latest safety measures in boat safety operations.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BOAT

Boat mishap: Operators step up safety measures

— 6th August 2018

NAN The Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transportation of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), on Monday in Lagos said it had step up safety measures to prevent boat mishap. There had been mishaps in the recent past in Lagos state with that of Ikorudu in July which claimed many casualties. Mr Aboyomi Banjo, Chairman of ATBOWATON…

  • CBN

    ‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’

    — 6th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the ongoing intervention programmes initiated are aimed to support Nigeria’s economy growth. The CBN Branch Coordinator, in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Usman, stated this at a sensitisation programme organised, in Sokoto, recently. He said the apex bank placed high priority at ensuring sustainable growth…

  • STUDENT

    Nigerian student wins Chinese language contest

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN A Nigerian student, Anthony Ekwensi, has been crowned the African champion at the 17th Chinese Bridge Chinese Language Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students. The grand finale of the competition took place on August 4 in Changsha, Hunan Province. Russian student Ruslan was the overall winner at the event which paraded 152 students from…

  • CUSTOMS

    Customs seizes 5,448 bags of foreign rice, arrests 3 suspects

    — 6th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Operatives of the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service Special Strike Force, have seized 5,448 bags of 50kg foreign rice in the last seven days. While 1,248 bags were seized within the creeks often Ogun State, last Monday, 4,200 bags were seized in Mopa, Kogi State last Saturday. The team also arrested there suspects…

  • EPE FISH

    Epe fish traders decry poor conditions at Olowu market

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN Fish traders at the popular Olowu fish market in Epe, Lagos State, on Monday decried the poor condition of facilities at the market, saying that it had become unsafe for their business activities. Mrs Folashade Ojikutu, the market’s women leader (Iyaoloja), said that the market has not been upgraded since it was built by…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share