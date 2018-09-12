UNILAG set to boost knowledge production with continental outlook — Don

NAN

The Research and Innovation Office, University of Lagos (UNILAG), says the recent launch of two Africa Centres of Excellence in the institution would boost knowledge production with a continental outlook.

The Director of the office, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, made the assertion while reflecting on the Centres of Excellence launched on Sept. 5, with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the university in conjunction with the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA), launched Centres of Excellence for Unemployment and Skills Development in Africa and Urbanisation and Habitable Cities in Africa.

According to Oyibo, such knowledge production will have elements of capacity building through doctoral research and training of Ph.D students that will be of high level manpower to address several issues in the areas of unemployment, industrialisation and smart cities.

“When we have these experts, they will in turn give back to the society by proffering solutions to various life challenges in the continent rather than taking their expertise abroad.

“In Africa today, part of the most worrisome challenges we face is that of the high youth unemployment rate just like we have issues of slums and many others.

“So, with such knowledge production too, there will be top level capacity building that will bring solutions to the multi-faceted challenges plaguing the continent.

“And UNILAG as an institution is already taking leadership in that area,’’ he said.

The don said the university, aside top-level capacity building, was researching into new softwares, security solutions and others.

“We are happy to announce that currently, we are into a kind of research journey which is still in the pipeline.

“UNILAG research is being woven around solutions in many areas and pulling a lot of forces.

“These are things that can help young people go from research to business and at the same time, make life more meaningful.

“We are working with industries and we are forming the right partnership that will drive all our research goals,’’ he said.