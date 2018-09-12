NAN

Rear Adm. David Adeniran, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, says the naval high command will soon commence upgrade of facilities in its formations and units nationwide.

Adeniran gave the assurance during a familiarisation tour of naval facilities and inauguration of Senior Rates’ Mess at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said that the navy under the command of Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, had invested so much on infrastructure development to cater for accommodation and training of personnel.

He said, “I have served in this formations and units in Rivers sometime ago, and I can tell you that there has been a lot of improvement.

“I can also tell that what I have seen on ground at the NNS Pathfinder is quite different from what I have known the place to be.”

Adeniran pointed out that ongoing upgrade of accommodation and other projects in the base were part of the commitment to improve welfare of personnel.

“So, to see that the navy has come of age is kudos to all those who have been involved in this development,” he said.

The FOC urged the personnel to use the mess with care and ensure regular maintenance of other facilities in the base.

The Commander of NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Sam Bura, said the senior rates’ mess was rebuilt after 31 years the navy inherited the building from its former occupants.

“The building, suspected to have been built in the 70s had depreciated over the years. So, it became inhabitable and weak to accommodate a senior rates’ mess befitting of the base.

“Considering that welfare of personnel is one of the cardinal objectives of the Chief of the Naval Staff strategic objectives, the mess was appraised with a view to providing a more befitting edifice.

“The mess will serve as a relaxation centre for senior rates’ and honorary members to unwind after a hectic day’s job,” he said.