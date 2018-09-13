– The Sun News
Ugwuanyi charges EAs on policy sensitisation, peace, reconciliation
UGWUANYI

Ugwuanyi charges EAs on policy sensitisation, peace, reconciliation

— 13th September 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged his Executive Assistants (EAs) in all the electoral wards of the state to assume responsibilities and work assiduously towards sensitising and enlightening rural dwellers on the numerous programmes, policies and vision of his administration.

The governor also asked them to be instrument of peace and reconciliation in their respective wards, and ensure continuous delivery of democracy dividends to the people of the state.

Ugwuanyi said this  during an interactive meeting with the Executive Assistants and emphasised the importance his government attaches to them as his representatives at the grassroots. H stressed that the position is sensitive and vital to the success of its rural development agenda.

Describing the EAs as “political generals and commanders” in the rural areas, governor Ugwuanyi told the appointees to intensify efforts towards their responsibilities as the link between his administration and the rural dwellers, to guide and inform them of the workings of government.

The governor, who thanked the EAs for their selfless service, equally urged them to continue to work as a team and remain steadfast in the task ahead, noting that his administration is all-inclusive and grassroots-oriented and “we are all members of one family.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said 1.9 million people would vote in 2019 general election in Enugu state if the remaining 89,563 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were collected.

Enugu State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, stated this while briefing newsmen on post Continuous Voter (CVR) registration that ended on August 31, 2018 and its preparedness to conduct a credible election.

The REC said INEC would continue to hold regular inter-face and meetings with various stakeholders to prepare electoral process for a hitch-free 2019 general election.

Ononamadu, however, disclosed that so far, the number of PVCs collected, both for old and new ones is 1,454,974.

Contrary to the popular held view that there was apathy during the continuous voters exercise and that INEC may not have done the needful, Ononomadu said Enugu people came out massively for the exercise.

Earlier, the EAs, through their address presented by the State Coordinator, Samuel Ozougwu, appreciated God for using Ugwuanyi to accommodate them “as integral part of the machinery for the delivery of good governance to the people of Enugu State.”

They commended the governor for his uncommon leadership style anchored on peace and development, stating that he has redefined politics in the state and has “no boundary or segregates in his projects execution in the state.”

 

