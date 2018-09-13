– The Sun News
13th September 2018 - Iwobi returns to training
13th September 2018 - Rohr: Mikel won’t quit Eagles now 
13th September 2018 - Challenges facing African males in America (1)
13th September 2018 - Nuggets on back pain
13th September 2018 - Lagos 2019: Tinubu seals Ambode’s fate
13th September 2018 - Electoral Offences Commission: Mixed reactions trail FG’s move
13th September 2018 - Vote-buying: EFCC, INEC, Police monitor spendings of politicians, parties
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: IPOB, MASSOB clash
13th September 2018 - Evans makes U-turn: I’m not a kidnapper
13th September 2018 - Buhari’s visit to China
FULL TRAINING

Iwobi returns to training

13th September 2018

Alex Iwobi has resumed full training with Arsenal ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Hale End Academy product was not involved in Nigeria’s convincing 3-0 win over Seychelles in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the recent game vs Liberia due to injury, though he was initially named on the roster.

Arsenal posted a short video on their Twitter account on Tuesday showing Iwobi training alongside ​Laurent Koscielny and Robert Pires at London Colney and he was photographed training with Petr Čech, Shkodran Mustafi, Mattéo Guendouzi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was not in Arsenal’s traveling party to Wales for the Premier League clash against Cardiff on September 2 and the official word from manager Unai Emery was that the winger was ill.

He started and impressed despite the Gunners losing 3-2 at Chelsea and retained his place in the starting lineup against West Ham.

Barring any new development, Iwobi is expected to be named in the Nigeria squad for their double-header against Libya next month.

