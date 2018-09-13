Alex Iwobi has resumed full training with Arsenal ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Hale End Academy product was not involved in Nigeria’s convincing 3-0 win over Seychelles in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the recent game vs Liberia due to injury, though he was initially named on the roster.

Arsenal posted a short video on their Twitter account on Tuesday showing Iwobi training alongside ​Laurent Koscielny and Robert Pires at London Colney and he was photographed training with Petr Čech, Shkodran Mustafi, Mattéo Guendouzi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette on Wednesday.

READ ALSO Rohr: Mikel won’t quit Eagles now

The 22-year-old was not in Arsenal’s traveling party to Wales for the Premier League clash against Cardiff on September 2 and the official word from manager Unai Emery was that the winger was ill.

He started and impressed despite the Gunners losing 3-2 at Chelsea and retained his place in the starting lineup against West Ham.

Barring any new development, Iwobi is expected to be named in the Nigeria squad for their double-header against Libya next month.