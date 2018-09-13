Challenges facing African males in America (1)

In the process, the African male tempered chauvinistic attitude has been diminished by the American culture and law, a favorable phenomenon to women when it comes to conjugal dissolutions. This phenomenon seems to paralyze the African males, particularly the Nigerian men, to the degree of total submission and hopelessness when it comes to asserting themselves as the head of the household in situations where the wives have taken complete control.

Unlike in Africa where a man could resolve a marital problem by simply marrying another woman without getting a divorce from the current one, the American law prohibits such practice. In the US, bigamy is against the law—well, except in some parts of Utah where some members of religious sects roam with more than one wife.

The bigamy law seems to be a chokehold on African men whose pride and arrogance have been checkmated by the American law and culture. These men feel frustrated and hopeless contending with the aspect of the American culture that deprives them of the opportunity to have more than one wife here.

Again, the two seminal variables, law and culture, are more profound when an African man is going through a marital problem or divorce from a wife he brought from home, Africa. In most cases, majority of the spouses are trained in the US by their husbands only to assume the head of the household with a sudden rise in income. Bringing income to the family, sometimes more income than their respective husbands, seems to empower the women beyond comprehension. Nevertheless, with the American culture and law, coupled with the rise in income, some ladies have exploited the situation to tame their spouses to utter frustration. Facing child support, alimony, and 50% division of properties and assets, including retirement money, some men have stayed in a marriage that have since been dissolved in spirit. Some men have defied all the fears and moved on with their lives.