U17 AFCON qualifiers: Eaglets battle hosts Niger for final spot

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will face hosts Niger in Wednesday’s semi-finals of the zonal U17 AFCON qualifiers after Burkina Faso were thrashed 3-0 by a resurgent Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday.

The Eaglets thus finished top of Group B with three points after they lost their opening game to Burkina Faso, before they hammered Cote d’Ivoire.

Niger finished with two points after barren draws with both Ghana and Togo.

Tuesday’s first semi-final will be between Group A winners Ghana up against Cote d’Ivoire, who placed second behind Nigeria in Group B.

Ghana were held to a draw by Niger before they beat Togo to finish top of Group A on four points.

The final of the zonal qualifiers will be played in Niamey on Saturday afternoon with the eventual winners advancing to the tournament proper in Tanzania next year.