– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - Time for a decency act
9th September 2018 - Are you a giver or taker?
9th September 2018 - Nigeria’s reputation worrisome says Prof. Gana
9th September 2018 - Sokoto lawmakers purchase guber form for APC aspirant
9th September 2018 - LASG warns against use of asbestos in homes, says it is carcinogenic
9th September 2018 - Kogi women politicians: Men are suppressing, relegating us
9th September 2018 - Murray, Mattek-Sands win U.S. Open mixed doubles
9th September 2018 - Flooding: Kogi sets up camps for Lokoja victims
9th September 2018 - 2018 Hajj: NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities
9th September 2018 - top quotes from Naomi Osaka after US Open victory
Home / Columns / Time for a decency act
DECENCY ACT

Time for a decency act

— 9th September 2018

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria.

Ada Obaje

On August 28, 2018, Mr. Ayodeji David Abejide, the Managing Director of GTBank Liberia, apparently in a fit of temper flung his calculator right in the face of an employee, leading to a gash on the lip. As the blood spilled from his gaping lip, the victim found his voice while somebody present at the meeting filmed the ugly episode that should make the cut for a Nollywood blockbuster.

Before the Nigerian banker who heads the Liberian arm of one of Nigeria’s supposedly most professional institutions, GTBank, could come to terms with the consequence of his irrationality, all hell was let loose. He was promptly arrested and thrown into detention. In no time, the office of the Minister for Labour issued a strongly worded statement condemning the assault on their citizen with a resolve to prosecute the bank boss and ensure he enjoys a taste of prison beans if found guilty by the court.

With impish glee, the video was circulated among the rank of cowardly past and present bankers who celebrated what was regarded as the day of reckoning for high-handed bosses. On different social media platforms, it was a free exchange of experiences as people recounted different cases of indignity they were subjected to while prancing around in high street fashion suits chasing business in Nigeria’s wonder banks. Some jokingly argued that a cut lip from a calculator fling was ‘akamu case’ (minor) compared to several other horrendous experiences. With the excitement, you would think the Minister for Finance had declared another round of ‘Udoji Awards’.

A former colleague fired the first salvo upon seeing the video on the alumni platform. Saying, “our crazy bank bosses have carried their stupidity and wickedness to other climes. I worked in five banks over a 16-year period and suffered some of the most horrendous emotional and psychological abuse from bosses over my so-called inability to meet spurious targets. Thousands of long suffering bank employees have been pushed into prostitution, suffered sexual and other kinds of abuses all because they want to keep hellish jobs for the sake of their families. This serves as a deterrent to all these bosses who litter all our banks. Shame.”

The foregoing is relatable to any one who has ever worked in any bank, especially the new generation banks. Whether it was the Weekly Activity Report meetings, rightly called WAR or the dreaded Monthly Performance Review (MPR), all such sessions were characterized by intimidation and humiliation, where hapless staffers were subjected to indescribable emotional pain and indignity. It was not uncommon to see some top management staff sobbing like babies in a toilet. The fear of job loss and the relentless threats, drive staff to pursue the atrocious targets. To survive bank staff resort to unethical practices. Suffering and smiling, they trudge on, nursing the frequent spike in blood pressure, which sometimes spirals into more serious health challenges.

It is most probable that Abejide needed to ‘pass on the pressure’ which he may have also received from the ‘Oga at the Top.’

The sad reality is that assaulting and humiliating employees is in keeping with the prevalent culture of disrespect is the major characteristic of employments where disrespect and other ‘put down tendencies’ are common place.

Several years ago, an aide to the wife of the governor of a state narrated how Her Excellency slapped a commissioner.

Earlier in the year, the Secretary to the State Government in the South West, in full glare during a public function, slapped a police officer attached to his office as a security aide. It was widely reported that the high-ranking public official is a serial offender in assault.

Employees groan in silence due to the failure of the Federal Ministry of Labour to protect workers whether in white or blue collar.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, needs to be confronted with the hard questions. In Liberia, the Ministry of Labour swiftly stepped in to enforce the Decent Work Act of the country which led to the sack of the former chief executive by his employers.

As many observed, if this incident had occurred in Nigeria, Abejide would not be challenged much less being arrested.

And so it was that a legal alien, Abejide, a Nigerian plying his trade in Monrovia, truncated what should have been a colourful career through violation of the tenets of etiquette.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

REPUTATION

Nigeria’s reputation worrisome says Prof. Gana

— 9th September 2018

“Right now, we are not really caring about the reputation of the nation. [We have to bring] ourselves under core values of integrity, honesty, hard work…” Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana, has described the country’s reputation as ‘worrisome.’ Gana, who is running for the office of the…

  • LAWMAKERS

    Sokoto lawmakers purchase guber form for APC aspirant

    — 9th September 2018

    On his part, Yabo, who was overwhelmed with the lawmakers’ gesture, described it as a clarion call to confront the many problems facing the state. Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Twelve members of Sokoto House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have purchased a gubernatorial form for Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, an…

  • carcinogenic

    LASG warns against use of asbestos in homes, says it is carcinogenic

    — 9th September 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal has alerted the public against the use of asbestos as ceiling in homes, saying it could cause cancer. “Few years ago, Lagos State Government stopped the use of asbestos for ceiling because of its carcinogenic effect; we now use PVCs (plastic) in our estates and…

  • Women politicians

    Kogi women politicians: Men are suppressing, relegating us

    — 9th September 2018

    NAN) Women politicians in Kogi have alleged that they were being denied the opportunity to contest elective posts, and accused male politicians of “constantly seeking to dominate the political space”. Some of them, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, accused the men of using women as “mere voters” without giving…

  • KOGI

    Flooding: Kogi sets up camps for Lokoja victims

    — 9th September 2018

    NAN The Kogi government has set up temporary camps for victims of flood in Lokoja, as more houses get submerged in the confluence city. According to Mr Sanusi Yahaya, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, camps have been opened in Wada Estate and Old Poly Quarters in the state’s capital city to accommodate the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share