– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke
23rd July 2018 - Repent or be cursed, Tor Tiv warns troublemakers
23rd July 2018 - Buhari condoles with victims of Jos market fire
23rd July 2018 - I’m back in office – NFF Secretary General
23rd July 2018 - Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections
23rd July 2018 - $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition
23rd July 2018 - Vietnam Information Minister suspended amidst corruption scandal
23rd July 2018 - Nigerians applaud singer Falz over sexual violence video
23rd July 2018 - Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students
23rd July 2018 - Vote-buying biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, says Group
Home / National / Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke
TRIBALISM

Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke

— 23rd July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

A former Vice Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU), Prof. Bartram Nwoke, has identified tribalism as the bedrock of Nigeria’s crisis and marginalisation.

Prof. Nwoke declared this, on Sunday, while speaking as a Guest Lecturer, at an event marking the 56th birthday anniversary of  the General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangelical Mission (ALEM),  Apostle Eugene Ogu,  in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Professor of Medical Parasitology and Entomology,  who described the celebrant as a ‘detribalised Nigerian’,  lamented that the nation would find it difficult to overcome its challenges,  unless the citizens value themselves.

He noted that politicians of old had the spirit of brotherhood, which helped them to build a strong national unity.

Hem, however, lamented that the new crop of politicians had destroyed such legacies.

He said that Nigeria was one of the blessed countries in the world,  but had lost its glory because of ethnic sentiments,  which has impoverished the citizens.

READ ALSO: Repent or be cursed, Tor Tiv warns troublemakers

Said he, “Tribalism has killed Nigeria.  If you are aspiring to be a Nigerian of our generation,  you have to be a detribalised Nigerian. Politicians of old had the spirit of life beyond borders.

“If we want this country to move forward,  we must extend helping hands to the next person.  Nigeria is among the blessed countries in the world.

“We should bring back the former National Anthem,  which said that,  ‘though,  tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.

Nwoke, however, called on Nigerians and leaders, to use the mood of football which showcases unity  to recreate the nation of peace and oneness.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TRIBALISM

Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke

— 23rd July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt A former Vice Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU), Prof. Bartram Nwoke, has identified tribalism as the bedrock of Nigeria’s crisis and marginalisation. Prof. Nwoke declared this, on Sunday, while speaking as a Guest Lecturer, at an event marking the 56th birthday anniversary of  the General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangelical…

  • TOR TIV

    Repent or be cursed, Tor Tiv warns troublemakers

    — 23rd July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, has threatened to lay a curse on those whose stock in trade is to fan embers of discord among his Tiv subjects. The Tor Tiv gave the warning at NKST Central Gboko during a thanksgiving service in…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari condoles with victims of Jos market fire

    — 23rd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the victims of the Jos market fire which destroyed more than 200 shops. This was even as he expressed worry that the latest fire disaster at the Jos market was the third in less than 10 years. The President regretted devastation and the scale of economic…

  • VARSITY

    Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections

    — 23rd July 2018

    Bianca Iboma Vice Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Magboro, Ogun State, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has condemned the N242 billion being proposed by President Mohammadu Buhari proposed to the National Assembly for the 2019 elections, saying it should be channeled to people-oriented programmes. Prof. Ayolabi said that Nigeria did not need such an amount for elections,…

  • EBONYI

    $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition

    — 23rd July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A group of elders in Ebonyi State, under the guise of Ebonyi State Elders Council has thrown their weight behind the move by the state government to obtain a $150 million loan from African Development Bank (AfDB). The loan, Daily Sun gathered, was to enable the state government embark on the construction…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share