TOR TIV

Repent or be cursed, Tor Tiv warns troublemakers

— 23rd July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, has threatened to lay a curse on those whose stock in trade is to fan embers of discord among his Tiv subjects.

The Tor Tiv gave the warning at NKST Central Gboko during a thanksgiving service in honour of Governor Samuel Ortom.

He also cautioned Tiv youths against being used as willing tools in the hands of politicians to promote political violence for pecuniary reasons.

He advised top political players of Tiv extraction to eschew politics of violence and unite for a common interest irrespective of party affiliation.

The Tor Tiv said the traditional institution would embrace all its illustrious sons and daughters who are in active politics and also charged them to extend the same gesture to their brothers across party lines.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ortom thanked God for the gift of the monarch who he said was doing much to ensure peace in his domain and Nigeria at large.

He maintained that prayers from the church had strengthened his resolve to remain steadfast in his quest to preserve Benue land for the present and future generations.

READ ALSO: Buhari condoles with victims of Jos market fire

The governor while charging politicians in the state to be peaceful in pursuing their political ambitions, said his reelection bid was not worth the blood of even an infant.

In his sermon titled: “Be strong, courageous, God is with you,” the Registrar of Reformed Theological Seminary Mkar, Rev’d Pastor Isaac Ngobua, enjoined the governor to remain steadfast, assuring him that the church would continue to support him to win the battle against the enemy.

Ngobua noted that Joshua in the Bible also had a herculean task to lead the Israelites to the promised land but with the strength and courage given to him by God, he surmounted all the challenges and performed his assignment.

During the thanksgiving service, the church offered prayers for Governor Ortom, the Tor Tiv and the entire Benue state as well as for the successful implementation of the Benue state Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, stressing that it was the best solution to farmers and herders crisis.

 

