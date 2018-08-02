The DSS and the NPF should do an honest self-appraisal. The events in Benue have mired them in deeper morass. How would an institution that is utterly bereft of character win the confidence and respect of the population it serves, when it habitually acts as if its leaders are either zombies without soul or men without balls or conscience? How is it difficult to appreciate that security organizations must be unwavering in maintaining a posture of absolute impartiality when mediating society’s disputes? Americans whose constitution and system we copy may curse their politicians, governors, Congress men and business leaders. But when a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent is speaking, they listen. They not only listen, they believe him. No Nigerian law enforcement organization commands such attention and trust today. Americans sometimes despise their presidents and most of his cabinet. But a special regard tends to be paid to the Attorney-General, who often is expected to be a lawyer of stature capable of standing up to the President should the need arise. Nigerian lawyers are today thinking of reporting the Attorney-General to the Nigerian Bar Association for disciplinary action, especially concerning disobedience of court orders. Until President Donald Trump, the Attorney-General is not expected to be the lawyer to the administration, a job done by the White House Counsel. The A-G is the lawyer of the people. Americans look upon their military men and women as their greatest, their most honourable citizens. Nigerians loathe the military as the most greedy, savage, vicious, and since recent arraignments of some senior officers by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), corrupt, arrogant and deceitful. READ ALSO: EFCC docks 3 INEC officers over alleged N179.8m fraud

Organizations led by men and women with character and vision, with time, turn into cherished institutions. The DSS and the NPF need to start building their organizations. Their activities in Makurdi in the past few days seem to show they have a long way to go. John Edgar Hoover, to take an American example, served as the FBI director for 48 years. He served eight presidents who didn't know how to ask him to go because he did excellent work. He set the character of the institution, its culture and its uncompromising standards. He was human and so he had his own peccadilloes. But Americans know what to expect from the organization he built. A police force that chaperoned and protected seven House of Assembly conspirators and its discredited speaker to begin a criminal process, but put out 22 members who had legitimate business in the House will not regain the people's trust for a long time to come. Indeed the Clerk of the House was on Tuesday begging the Police to leave the Assembly premises, so that his men could do their daily jobs. A DSS privy to the Benue conspiracy has lost its legitimacy as a guardian and protector of the state. There can be no doubt that the 2019 election background noise is animating the conduct of politicians. It is expected, but putting democracy in jeopardy as the gang of eight did deserves condign sanctions. Indeed, it occurred because those who perpetrated similar atrocities in the past went unscathed, which is indicative of the country's unserious approach to democracy.This is why vote rigging and vote buying which clearly subvert democratic conventions seem to have been accepted as normal. The policy differences between Governor Ortom and President Buhari were such that if he (Ortom) had remained in the party, it would be with a great deal of dissonance.