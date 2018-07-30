– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - EFCC docks 3 INEC officers over alleged N179.8m fraud
30th July 2018 - Benue federal lawmakers fume over Assembly impasse
30th July 2018 - Orji Kalu advocates increased social investment to sustain security, peace
30th July 2018 - School feeding programme: We are feeding 8.5 million children – – FG
30th July 2018 - Ebola-like disease kills 12 in north-eastern Congo
30th July 2018 - Lamido commends Dickson’s project drives
30th July 2018 - Insurgency: Air Force trains 16 Provost personel on crime investigation
30th July 2018 - Security: Corps members won’t be posted to volatile areas in Plateau- official
30th July 2018 - Okorocha taunts Ohakim, says ex-Gov can’t win his ward
30th July 2018 - Neymar admits to “exaggerated’’ reactions at World Cup
Home / National / EFCC docks 3 INEC officers over alleged N179.8m fraud
N179.8 million

EFCC docks 3 INEC officers over alleged N179.8m fraud

— 30th July 2018

NAN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned three Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in Ogun before a Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged laundering of N179.8 million.

The EFCC arraigned Yemi Akinwonmi, Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo before Justice Sule Hassan on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, benefiting from crime proceeds, receiving cash sums without going through financial institutions and accepting cash exceeding amount authorised by the law.

They were accused of receiving the said money from various commercial banks sometime in March 2015, in the build-up to the year’s General Elections.

READ ALSO Orji Kalu advocates increased social investment to sustain security, peace

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 15(2)(d), 16 (d) 1(a), 16 (1) (d),16 (d) and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After their plea, the prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the court to remand them in prison custody,and issue a trial date.

Justice Hassan consequently adjourned the case until Aug. 6, for hearing of the bail applications.

The court ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending hearing of their motion for bail.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N179.8 million

EFCC docks 3 INEC officers over alleged N179.8m fraud

— 30th July 2018

NAN The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned three Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in Ogun before a Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged laundering of N179.8 million. The EFCC arraigned Yemi Akinwonmi, Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo before Justice Sule Hassan on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, benefiting from crime…

  • BENUE

    Benue federal lawmakers fume over Assembly impasse

    — 30th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Members of the National Assembly from Benue State, led by Sen. Barnabas Gemade, have expressed shock and disbelief over the manner in which security forces stormed the state’s House of Assembly to pave way for the Ikyange-led faction to gain access into the hallowed chamber of the Assembly. The federal lawmakers frowned…

  • ORJI KALU

    Orji Kalu advocates increased social investment to sustain security, peace

    — 30th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday, advocated increased social investment to help promote and sustain peace in the country. He also called for observance of rule of law by both government and citizens, even as he described the judiciary as a critical element to peace in the…

  • School feeding programme

    School feeding programme: We are feeding 8.5 million children – – FG

    — 30th July 2018

    NAN The Federal Government says it is feeding 8.5 million children each school day under its school feeding programme across the country. The Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Hajiya Maryam Uwais disclosed this in Kano. at a high level interactive Social Policy Workshop on strengthening capacity to ensure sustainability for Child targeted…

  • DICKSON

    Lamido commends Dickson’s project drives

    — 30th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A former governor of Jigawa State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has commended his Bayelsa State counterpart, Henry Seriake Dickson, for promoting the culture and traditions of the Ijaw people, as well as for being a true ambassador of his people. A…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share