JUST IN: Tension in Benue as 8 APC lawmakers take over Benue Assembly, serve Ortom impeachment notice

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that eight members of 30 lawmakers in Benue State House of Assembly have served an impeachment notice on Governor Samuel Ortom.

The eight lawmakers were reported to have also taken over the premises of the Asembly.

A spokesman for Governor Ortom, Tahav Agerzua, alleged that the invasion of the complex had the backing of the police.

“They have taken over the House of Assembly and served the governor an impeachment notice despite a court order forbidding them from doing so,” Agerzua told reporters.

The governor’s aide also alleged that former governor of the state, George Akume, was the one who brought police officers from Abuja to attempt to use eight lawmakers to impeach a governor in a House of 30 lawmakers.

The crisis comes a few days after Governor Ortom defected from the APC to the PDP.

It also came days after 23 PDP lawmakers impeached the House Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, over allegations of not carrying other members along in legislative activities.

Mr Ikyange, who remained in the APC despite recent mass defection of his colleagues to the PDP, was said to have been impeached because he was no longer in the majority party.

Some of the majority House members who impeached the Speaker insisted it had nothing to do with his status as a Minority lawmaker.

Details later…