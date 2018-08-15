Even though conflict is ever-present and inherent in human setups, peace remains necessary and an essential condition for robust security system, rich democratic order and rapid socioeconomic growth and development.

Nigeria is a highly diverse country in terms of her socio-cultural, religious and political configuration; unfortunately, the management of this diversity is highly neglected, creating vacuums for dysfunctional conflicts and various social disorders endangering national security. The insecurity situation has punctured the relative peace that was hitherto enjoyed in the six geopolitical zones of the country negatively impacting on governance and development.

The piquing thing about Nigeria is that political leaders usually take for granted issues of peace-building and conflict management which are germane to national cohesion and all-round advancement in our aspirations and yearnings as people of one political entity.

With nexus of and varying forms of violent conflict confronting virtually all the states of the federation, in addition to the ethno-religious and regional sentiments deeply rooted in the psyche of the average citizen, the governments at all levels and critical stakeholders ought to proactively put in place well-funded organizations to aggressively pursue issues of peaceful coexistence and conflict management in order to guarantee the prevalence of social justice.