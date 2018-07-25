– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Ex-Rep, Bassey Etim defects to APC with over 6,000 supporters
25th July 2018 - Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group
25th July 2018 - Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus
25th July 2018 - Beneficiaries laud FG on school feeding initiative
25th July 2018 - Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.
25th July 2018 - CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences
25th July 2018 - APC primary: Observer group recommends direct system for elections
25th July 2018 - 2019: Nigerians must rise above sentiments in choosing president – Okupe
25th July 2018 - Death sentence for Osu caste
25th July 2018 - Destiny and prayer (1)
Home / National / Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group
INSECURITY

Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group

— 25th July 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia

A coalition of ethnic youth nationalities in Nasarawa State has warned the state government-led by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of the extensive damage to their credibility and expected political legacy which the expanding indiscriminate killings of innocent citizens had done to them.

Coordinating president of the coalition, Barr. Iliya Ashokpa Auna, said this when he led other ethnics youth nationalities in the state to a press conference, on Tuesday, in Lafia.

The youths urged the state and Federal Government to urgently address the incessant killings of innocent citizens going on in parts of the country, noting that their legacies in government were fast waning.

The group condemned the attack on Tiv communities in southern zone and Bassa/Igbira communities in the  western zone of the state and the indiscriminate killings across the country as well as high rate of other crimes such as robbery, kidnapping and child abuse.

According to Auna, “We, therefore, call on the security agencies and government to live up to the task of securing lives and properties of Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion,” he said.

READ ALSO: Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus

He, however, appreciated Governor Al-Makura for his achievements in the area of infrastructural development,  and urged him to urgently equip the newly-constructed health centers across the state to further improve health care services to the people.

The group also tasked the traditional rulers, civil servants, civil society groups, indigenes and non-indigenes living in Nasarawa State towards a hitch-free and peaceful elections in 2019.

They urged the state and Federal Government to involve the youths in governance by way of appointments and leadership responsibilities, noting that entrepreneurship should be given high priority to boost the economy of the state and nation at large.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BASSEY

Ex-Rep, Bassey Etim defects to APC with over 6,000 supporters

— 25th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja A gale of defection hit the nation’s  political sphere, on Tuesday, as a former member of the House of Representatives for Uyo Federal Constituency, Bassey Etim,  defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Etim, who defected to the ruling party with 6, 000 of his …

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group

    — 25th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia A coalition of ethnic youth nationalities in Nasarawa State has warned the state government-led by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of the extensive damage to their credibility and expected political legacy which the expanding indiscriminate killings of innocent citizens had done to them. Coordinating president of…

  • PLATEAU

    Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus

    — 25th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bokkos Chapter, security outfit, Operation SAFE HAVEN Bokkos Command and the Management of Plateau State University, have agreed on zero tolerance for day and night cattle grazing on the premises of the University. In a press statement signed by the Public…

  • BANK

    Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.

    — 25th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Alhaji Abdulsalam Hassan, on Tuesday, presented 10 Toyota Hilux vans, fitted with security gadgets to the Taraba State Government for onward distribution to security agencies in the state. Hassan said that the bank’s gesture was in appreciation of the cordial relationship between the bank and…

  • CNPP

    CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences

    — 25th July 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the sustained rancorous relationship between the legislative arm of government and the Executive as a ‘threat to democracy’. The CNPP in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, made available to Daily Sun, …

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share