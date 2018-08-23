– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Third Mainland bridge closure: FRSC, LASTMA assure free flow of traffic
23rd August 2018 - 2019: Assembly aspirant preaches unity in Delta APC
23rd August 2018 - 2019 general elections: Sowore tells electorate to vote credible candidates
23rd August 2018 - Dickson plans Cancer Foundation in memory of late mum
23rd August 2018 - CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki
23rd August 2018 - Buhari’s sterling quality can guarantee his victory in 2019 general elections — lawyer
23rd August 2018 - CISLAC , Police, others, move to empower Nigerians to expose corrupt officials
23rd August 2018 - IFAD trains market women and farmers in Taraba
23rd August 2018 - Osun 2018: Get your PVCs, Ademola Adeleke urges residents
23rd August 2018 - Kovac confident of winning Bayern Bundesliga debut
Home / National / Third Mainland bridge closure: FRSC, LASTMA assure free flow of traffic
third mainland bridge

Third Mainland bridge closure: FRSC, LASTMA assure free flow of traffic

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Lagos State Command on Thursday, assured residents of the state of free flow of traffic, in spite the temporary closure of  the third mainland bridge.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander of FRSC in the state gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said 200 personnel had been deployed to the critical corridors to facilitate free flow of movement of vehicles.

READ ALSO 2019: Assembly aspirant preaches unity in Delta APC

Omeje said that the corps was working in synergy with other law enforcement agencies to check gridlock on the road as a result of the ongoing repairs on the bridge.

“We have about 200 FRSC personnel joined with LASTMA, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police.

“All efforts have been put in place to make sure there is free flow of traffic at various alternative routes for motorists.

“The traffic officers have mapped out strategic and alternative routes where the personnel will be positioned to direct the motorists accordingly and ensure their compliance to the traffic rules,” he said.

The FRSC chief said that motorists coming from Lagos-Ibadan can use alternative routes to connect Ikorodu-Funso Williams,Western Avenue to Eko Bridge.

“Other alternatives are from Tollgate to Alapare-Ogudu, Iyana Oworo to Gbagada-to Anthony then down to Ikorodu road.

“The rest are from Oshodi-Apapa expressway to Orile to Eko bridge or Ijora Olopa.”

According to him, moving out of Lagos Island, motorists can make  their way to  Adeniji Carter Bridge, Idumagbo down to Oyingbo, then to Herbert Macaulay to Ijora Olopa to Eko bridge.

Omeje advised motorists to make use of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and waterways, if they find it not necessary using their personal vehicles.

“If you don’t have anything doing on Island for those four days, you can stay away to avoid gridlocks or make use of BRT and waterways.

“At least, that is even much faster and less stress pressure from Ikorodu to CMS.“

Contributing, Mr Chris Olakpe, the Chief Executive Officer, LASTMA also told NAN that about 150 LASTMA officials had been drafted to ensure free  movement of  vehicles during the closure of the bridge.

Olakpe said that the personnel were stationed at various critical routes to monitor the movement of the vehicles and give directions to them.

“LASTMA is on top of the game and we are joining forces with other law enforcement agencies to handle the traffic, especially at the Eko Bridge.

“My advice to the motorists is that, they should adhere to instructions from the officials and drive safely to ensure sanity on the road during the closure of the bridge.(NAN)

READ ALSO Dickson plans Cancer Foundation in memory of late mum

NAN reports that Lagos State Government announced that the temporary closure of the bridge four days, beginning from midnight of Aug.23 to midnight of Aug.26.

It said the development would allow for investigative maintenance test to be carried out before embarking on proper repairs.

The Federal Government had in July announced plans to shut the bridge but shelved the closure after consulting with the Lagos State Government and other relevant stakeholders.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

third mainland bridge

Third Mainland bridge closure: FRSC, LASTMA assure free flow of traffic

— 23rd August 2018

NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Lagos State Command on Thursday, assured residents of the state of free flow of traffic, in spite the temporary closure of  the third mainland bridge. Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander of FRSC in the state gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He…

  • APC

    2019: Assembly aspirant preaches unity in Delta APC

    — 23rd August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Worried by the seeming unending factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant for the state House of Assembly, Ominimini Obiuwevbi has appealed to the leaders of the party to unite. Obiuwevbi said unity was what the party needed ahead of the 2019 general elections…

  • Omoyele SOWORE

    2019 general elections: Sowore tells electorate to vote credible candidates

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Online Publisher Omoyele Sowore, who is seeking to become Nigeria’s president, has called on electorate, irrespective of their political and religious inclinations, to elect credible candidates in 2019 general elections. Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporter, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Markudi, announcing that he would contest the presidency on…

  • DICKSON

    Dickson plans Cancer Foundation in memory of late mum

    — 23rd August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has announced that he would establish a Cancer Foundation in memory of his mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, who died of cancer recently in the United States of America at the age of 72. According to the governor, there is urgent for everybody to join in…

  • cnpp

    CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has condemned the attack on Gov. Godwin Obaseki by some youths in Edo Central Senatorial district on Aug. 20. The Chairman of the CNPP, Mr Roy Oribhabor, who gave the condemnation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday, described the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share