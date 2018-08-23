– The Sun News
Dickson plans Cancer Foundation in memory of late mum

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has announced that he would establish a Cancer Foundation in memory of his mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, who died of cancer recently in the United States of America at the age of 72.

According to the governor, there is urgent for everybody to join in creating the necessary awareness about cancer that has ravaged many lives.

Governor Dickson, who disclosed this when the state’s Executive Council members, led by the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), paid him a condolence visit at his country home, Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area said the cancer foundation would be instituted in memory of his late mother to principally screen people and create greater awareness on the dangers associated with the scourge, among others.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Francis Ottah Agbo, quoted Governor Dickson as saying that, friends and other well-meaning individuals would be invited to support a worthy cause.

Dickson noting that he lost his mother to cancer, expressed sadness over her departure, as she was his confidant, whose supportive role particularly in his upbringing and political life would remain indelible.

His words, “It’s clearly a trying time for me, the Toru Orua, Angiama communities and all those who came across her.

“My mum was not just a mother; she was my elder sister, confidant, and biggest cheer leader. At the end of every morning devotion, she gave me a motherly hug and pronounced blessings morning after morning.

“I have been through many political battles and no one has had tougher political battles than me in this state. My mum has been an unseen major force that has helped me through such battles.

“Her sudden departure has clearly left a major vacuum in my family, the Toru Orua community where she lived for well over 60 years. The community will miss her as we mourn her passing.”

In his remarks, Jonah said they were in Governor Dickson’s hometown to identify with him in his moment of grief, describing the death of one’s parent as a major loss.

The Deputy Governor said, God had blessed the late Mrs. Dickson, because she had produced the governor of the state, who had made tremendous impact, not only in the state, but the Ijaw nation and Nigeria as a whole.

He also acknowledged Governor Dickson’s exemplary leadership qualities and the significant contributions and positive impact he has made both at state and national levels.

 

 

