APC

2019: Assembly aspirant preaches unity in Delta APC

— 23rd August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the seeming unending factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant for the state House of Assembly, Ominimini Obiuwevbi has appealed to the leaders of the party to unite.

Obiuwevbi said unity was what the party needed ahead of the 2019 general elections in order to dislodge the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state, and win majority seats at both the state and National Assembly.

He said Delta State is in abysmal condition due what he called poor performance of the PDP, insisting that the APC must resolve to work in one accord to liberate the state from the shackles of bad governance.

Obiuwevbi who is aspiring to represent Ughelli North constituency I on the platform APC, spoke in Evwreni where led his campaign team on a consultation visit to the Executive Director (Projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe.

READ ALSO: Dickson plans Cancer Foundation in memory of late mum

He lauded the Federal Government saying that President Muhammadu Buhari was working relentlessly to rescue Nigeria from the economic and infrastructural decay foisted on it by past administrations of the country.

While noting that there was need for effective representation to be entrenched in Ughelli North I constituency, he said his mission is to offer services and impact on his constituents “through various legislative achievements mostly in the areas of human capital development.”

He assured that he would bring his experience which he had garnered in various elective and appointive positions in government to bear in giving qualitative representation if elected to represent the constituency.

Receiving the aspirant, Adjogbe described Obiuwevbi as a man loved by all for his political acumen and empowerment spread, and called for support for him to actualise his legislative aspiration.

Adjogbe who also received about 1,000 persons who defected from the PDP, used the occasion to inaugurate the Evwreni chapter of Ominimini Vanguard,  a political pressure group for the actualisation of Ominimini’s ambition.

 

