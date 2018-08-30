The triangular battle in Osun

How about his performance? “Put the resources available to him side-by- side with resources available to other state governors, especially in the South West, you cannot but give the man a pass mark. Look at the schools he is building, how many do we have in Ogun (State)? Look at the roads too. I think the man has tried,” a chieftain of the APC and a former journalist from Ogun State said. Perhaps, Aregbesola’s performance may have been responsible for his re-election in 2014 in spite of the fact that he went into that election owing workers arrears of salaries. He polled 394,684 votes, and winning in 22 of the 30 councils. His closest challenger, Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 292,747 votes, winning in just eight councils. Following his victory in 2014, however, the governor appeared to have introduced some level of arrogance into the governance and politics of the state. This, many believed might be responsible for the humiliating defeat his party and his anointed candidate suffered in the hands of the crisis-ridden PDP at the time, during the last Osun West Senatorial by-election. Recent happenings however show that he appears to have learnt a lesson or two from that devastating defeat. Although, he appears to no longer talk arrogantly to political associates and supporters, there are, however little or no efforts by his government to appease Iwo, where the party suffered a surprising defeat in the election. Incidentally, Adeoti, who is running on the ticket of his new party, Action Democratic Party (ADP), after defecting from APC, hails from Iwo. READ ALSO: INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies

The governorship contest is slated for Saturday, September 22. And it is likely going to be keenly contested by four major parties. They are the ruling APC in the state, the PDP, the SDP and the ADP. Of the four major parties, only the candidates of APC and ADP agreed to speak when approached for an interview. All efforts to get candidates of SDP and PDP proved abortive. And even when questions were sent to them electronically, they did not respond. Like in every state of the country, Osun too is politically divided into three senatorial districts: Osun West, Central and East. Its first civilian governor, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who spent about two years in office, hailed from Ede, in Osun West. Next was Chief Bisi Akande, from Ila Orangun in Osun Central. He spent four years, but lost his re-election in 2003 to Brigadier-General Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd) from Odo-Otin council, also in Osun Central. Oyinlola spent seven years. Cumulatively, Osun Central alone has had 11 years governing the state. Aregbesola is from Ilesa council. By the end of his tenure, Osun East where he comes from would also have had eight uninterrupted years governing the state. Therefore, if the zoning sentiment in the state is anything to go by, Osun West should ordinarily be the next senatorial district to produce Aregbesola’s successor.