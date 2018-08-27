INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies

…More than 500,000 PVCs yet to be collected -INEC

Clement, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of the 48 political parties, governorship candidates and their deputies for the election scheduled for September 22.

The list was released by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, at the weekend in Osogbo, the state capital, during the presentation of soft copies of the voters’ register to the political parties.

Agbaje said the exercise was in line with the country’s Electoral Act and the law of the commission.

Adedeji Shoyebi, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ekiti States were present during the presentation.

Agbaje disclosed that 1,152,751 Permanent Voters’ Cards had been collected by the owners out of the 1,668,524, leaving a balance of 515,773 as at August 17.

He expressed worries that over 500,000 PVCs had yet to be collected out of the over 1.6 million produced for registered voters in the state.

The parties, governorship candidates and deputies included:

Party – A

Governor – Julius Olapade Okunola

Deputy Governor – Azeez Kayode Jimoh

Party – AA

Governor – Ogunmodede Adeloye

Deputy Governor – Adepoju Timothy Adetunji

Party – ABP

Governor – Oludare Timothy Akinola

Deputy Governor – Halimat Bunmi Ibrahim

Party – ACD

Governor – Genga Afeni

Deputy Governor – Oni Esther Oluwatoyin

Party – ACPN

Governor – Rufai Adebisi Mujidat

Deputy Governor – Agboola Peter Oluremi

Party – AD

Governor – James Olugbenga Akintola

Deputy Governor – Abdulhakeem Oyeniyi Bello

Party – ADC

Governor – Fatai Akinade Akinbade

Deputy Governor – Arowolo Oladele

Party – ADP

Governor – Adeoti Moshood Olalekan

Deputy Governor – Durotoye Adeolu Akinbola

Party – AGA

Governor – Kehinde Olufemi Lawrence

Deputy Governor – Lawal Oluseyi Afusat

Party – AGAP

Governor – Adejola Adebayo Rufus

Deputy Governor – Adebayo Adewale Olaolu

Party – ANRP

Governor – Alarape Babatunde A.

Deputy Governor – Adelu Ayoade David

Party – APA

Governor – Adeleke Adesoji

Deputy Governor – Agbonmagbe Tosin Omowumi.

Others are:

Party – APC

Governor – Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola

Deputy Governor – Benedict Olugboyega Alabi

Party – APGA

Governor – Oluwatoki Adetokunbo Adedayo A.

Deputy Governor – Adefila Mary Olaitan (Nee Olaleke)

Party – APP

Governor – Ekundayo Ademola Precious

Deputy Governor – Ojo Olugbenga Samuel

Party – BNPP

Governor – Olapade Olajide Victor

Deputy Governor – Dunmade Adejoke Wuraola

Party – C4C

Governor – Ilori Titus Oluwafemi

Deputy Governor – Alabi Temitayo Kadijat

Party – DA

Governor – Mutiu Abiodun Ibrahim

Deputy Governor – Fafioye Hammed Abiodun

Party – DPC

Governor – Aderemi Aree

Deputy Governor – Onitayo Yemisi Mary

Party – DPP

Governor – Solomon Ayodeji Oni

Deputy Governor – Issa Ademola Aderibigbe

Party – FJP

Governor – Babatunde Salako Joseph

Deputy Governor – Onifade Saheed Alade

Party – GDPN

Governor – Adetipe Adebodun Abiola

Deputy Governor – Ajiboye Funke

Party – GPN

Governor – Rafiu Shehu Anifowose

Deputy Governor – Oluwatoyin Adebayo.

Party – HDP

Governor – Adedoyin Adegoke Joshua Oluwole

Deputy Governor – Olawale Adesoye Adewumi

Party – KP

Governor – Fabiyi Oluseyi Olubunmi

Deputy Governor – Ibrahim Adekunle Akande

Party – LP

Governor – Babatunde Olaniyi Loye

Deputy Governor – Aderonke Adebayor Jabar

Party – MMN

Governor – Raphael A. Feranmi

Deputy Governor – Ariyo Sunday Sina

Party – MPN

Governor – Lawal Ganiyu Akanfe

Deputy Governor – Idowu Kayode Olusegun

Party – NCP

Governor – Kamarudeen Kalemi Abiodun

Deputy Governor – Lawal Temitope Serifat

Party – NPC

Governor – Olaniyi Anthony Fadahunsi

Deputy Governor – Abdulrasheed Afusat Olanike

Party – NEPP

Governor – Jegede Hannah Taiwo

Deputy Governor – Rebecca Adeleke Oladepo

Party – NNPP

Governor – Adefare Segun Adegoke

Deputy Governor – Adeyeye Nurudeen Adeyemi

Party – PANDEL

Governor – Adebayo Rasheedat

Deputy Governor – Ajibola Fatimat

Party – PDC

Governor – Kolawole Rafiu Ojonla

Deputy Governor – Oladapo Deborah Oluwatoyin

Party – PDP

Governor – Ademola Nirudeen Adeleke

Deputy Governor – Albert A. Adeogun

Party – PPA

Governor – Adedokun Musbau Olalekan

Deputy Governor – Ibrahim Bukola

Party – PPC

Governor – Ifeolu Kehinde Adewumi

Deputy Governor – Sunday Makinde Babawale

Party – PPN

Governor – Akintunde Adesoji

Deputy Governor – Akanmu Saheed Abiodun

Party – PRP

Governor –Badmus Tajudeen Adefola

Deputy Governor – Olajire Gbolahan

Also on the list are:

Party – PT

Governor – Adegboyega Aderemi

Deputy Governor – Usman Omobolaji Taofeek

Party – RP

Governor – Ayodele Mercy Tosin

Deputy Governor – Adejumo Mukaila

Party – SDP

Governor – Iyiola Omisore

Deputy Governor – Lawal Azeez Olayemi

Party – SNP

Governor – Ayoade Ezekiel Adegboyega

Deputy Governor – Omolade Anike Adebayo

Party – SPN

Governor – Alfred Adegoke

Deputy Governor – Lameed Gafar

Party – UPN

Governor – Adediji Adewuyi

Deputy Governor – Alabi Ola-Olu Adeniyi

Party – UPP

Governor – Odutade Adesanya

Deputy Governor – Karonwi Olamilekan

Party – YDP

Governor – Adebayo Adeolu Elisha

Deputy Governor – Aleem Atinuke

Party – YPP

Governor – Adetunji Olubunmi Omotayo

Deputy Governor – Salawu Kareem Adeniyi.