INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies— 27th August 2018
…More than 500,000 PVCs yet to be collected -INEC
Clement, Osogbo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of the 48 political parties, governorship candidates and their deputies for the election scheduled for September 22.
The list was released by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, at the weekend in Osogbo, the state capital, during the presentation of soft copies of the voters’ register to the political parties.
Agbaje said the exercise was in line with the country’s Electoral Act and the law of the commission.
Adedeji Shoyebi, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ekiti States were present during the presentation.
READ ALSO: APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website
Agbaje disclosed that 1,152,751 Permanent Voters’ Cards had been collected by the owners out of the 1,668,524, leaving a balance of 515,773 as at August 17.
He expressed worries that over 500,000 PVCs had yet to be collected out of the over 1.6 million produced for registered voters in the state.
The parties, governorship candidates and deputies included:
Party – A
Governor – Julius Olapade Okunola
Deputy Governor – Azeez Kayode Jimoh
Party – AA
Governor – Ogunmodede Adeloye
Deputy Governor – Adepoju Timothy Adetunji
Party – ABP
Governor – Oludare Timothy Akinola
Deputy Governor – Halimat Bunmi Ibrahim
Party – ACD
Governor – Genga Afeni
Deputy Governor – Oni Esther Oluwatoyin
Party – ACPN
Governor – Rufai Adebisi Mujidat
Deputy Governor – Agboola Peter Oluremi
Party – AD
Governor – James Olugbenga Akintola
Deputy Governor – Abdulhakeem Oyeniyi Bello
Party – ADC
Governor – Fatai Akinade Akinbade
Deputy Governor – Arowolo Oladele
Party – ADP
Governor – Adeoti Moshood Olalekan
Deputy Governor – Durotoye Adeolu Akinbola
Party – AGA
Governor – Kehinde Olufemi Lawrence
Deputy Governor – Lawal Oluseyi Afusat
Party – AGAP
Governor – Adejola Adebayo Rufus
Deputy Governor – Adebayo Adewale Olaolu
Party – ANRP
Governor – Alarape Babatunde A.
Deputy Governor – Adelu Ayoade David
Party – APA
Governor – Adeleke Adesoji
Deputy Governor – Agbonmagbe Tosin Omowumi.
Others are:
Party – APC
Governor – Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola
Deputy Governor – Benedict Olugboyega Alabi
Party – APGA
Governor – Oluwatoki Adetokunbo Adedayo A.
Deputy Governor – Adefila Mary Olaitan (Nee Olaleke)
Party – APP
Governor – Ekundayo Ademola Precious
Deputy Governor – Ojo Olugbenga Samuel
Party – BNPP
Governor – Olapade Olajide Victor
Deputy Governor – Dunmade Adejoke Wuraola
Party – C4C
Governor – Ilori Titus Oluwafemi
Deputy Governor – Alabi Temitayo Kadijat
Party – DA
Governor – Mutiu Abiodun Ibrahim
Deputy Governor – Fafioye Hammed Abiodun
Party – DPC
Governor – Aderemi Aree
Deputy Governor – Onitayo Yemisi Mary
Party – DPP
Governor – Solomon Ayodeji Oni
Deputy Governor – Issa Ademola Aderibigbe
Party – FJP
Governor – Babatunde Salako Joseph
Deputy Governor – Onifade Saheed Alade
Party – GDPN
Governor – Adetipe Adebodun Abiola
Deputy Governor – Ajiboye Funke
Party – GPN
Governor – Rafiu Shehu Anifowose
Deputy Governor – Oluwatoyin Adebayo.
Party – HDP
Governor – Adedoyin Adegoke Joshua Oluwole
Deputy Governor – Olawale Adesoye Adewumi
Party – KP
Governor – Fabiyi Oluseyi Olubunmi
Deputy Governor – Ibrahim Adekunle Akande
Party – LP
Governor – Babatunde Olaniyi Loye
Deputy Governor – Aderonke Adebayor Jabar
Party – MMN
Governor – Raphael A. Feranmi
Deputy Governor – Ariyo Sunday Sina
Party – MPN
Governor – Lawal Ganiyu Akanfe
Deputy Governor – Idowu Kayode Olusegun
Party – NCP
Governor – Kamarudeen Kalemi Abiodun
Deputy Governor – Lawal Temitope Serifat
Party – NPC
Governor – Olaniyi Anthony Fadahunsi
Deputy Governor – Abdulrasheed Afusat Olanike
Party – NEPP
Governor – Jegede Hannah Taiwo
Deputy Governor – Rebecca Adeleke Oladepo
Party – NNPP
Governor – Adefare Segun Adegoke
Deputy Governor – Adeyeye Nurudeen Adeyemi
Party – PANDEL
Governor – Adebayo Rasheedat
Deputy Governor – Ajibola Fatimat
Party – PDC
Governor – Kolawole Rafiu Ojonla
Deputy Governor – Oladapo Deborah Oluwatoyin
Party – PDP
Governor – Ademola Nirudeen Adeleke
Deputy Governor – Albert A. Adeogun
Party – PPA
Governor – Adedokun Musbau Olalekan
Deputy Governor – Ibrahim Bukola
Party – PPC
Governor – Ifeolu Kehinde Adewumi
Deputy Governor – Sunday Makinde Babawale
Party – PPN
Governor – Akintunde Adesoji
Deputy Governor – Akanmu Saheed Abiodun
Party – PRP
Governor –Badmus Tajudeen Adefola
Deputy Governor – Olajire Gbolahan
Also on the list are:
Party – PT
Governor – Adegboyega Aderemi
Deputy Governor – Usman Omobolaji Taofeek
Party – RP
Governor – Ayodele Mercy Tosin
Deputy Governor – Adejumo Mukaila
Party – SDP
Governor – Iyiola Omisore
Deputy Governor – Lawal Azeez Olayemi
Party – SNP
Governor – Ayoade Ezekiel Adegboyega
Deputy Governor – Omolade Anike Adebayo
Party – SPN
Governor – Alfred Adegoke
Deputy Governor – Lameed Gafar
Party – UPN
Governor – Adediji Adewuyi
Deputy Governor – Alabi Ola-Olu Adeniyi
Party – UPP
Governor – Odutade Adesanya
Deputy Governor – Karonwi Olamilekan
Party – YDP
Governor – Adebayo Adeolu Elisha
Deputy Governor – Aleem Atinuke
Party – YPP
Governor – Adetunji Olubunmi Omotayo
Deputy Governor – Salawu Kareem Adeniyi.
Leave a reply