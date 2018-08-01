– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West
1st August 2018 - Nigeria’s medals prospect, as Asaba 2018 African Athletics Championships begin
1st August 2018 - Senator wants FG wade into harassment of opposition in Kogi
1st August 2018 - Banditry, killings: Buratai vows to stabilise Zamfara, Birnin-Gwari
1st August 2018 - 300 athletes stranded in Lagos as Asaba 2018 begins
1st August 2018 - BBOG kicks against secret burial of soldiers killed by Boko Haram
1st August 2018 - 2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today
1st August 2018 - AfCFTA: Nigeria, South Africa’s refusal surprising – Sanusi
1st August 2018 - APC won’t miss Saraki – Okorocha
1st August 2018 - APC swears in Nwafor as Imo State chair
Home / National / APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West
OSUN WEST

APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West

— 1st August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

There are indications that the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the deputy governorship position to Osun West.

Daily Sun gathered that the party had  asked its members and supporters not to panic over who will be the deputy governor of the next APC government, because the issue is already undergoing consideration within the party leadership.

A statement from the party’s Directorate of Publicity,  Research and Strategy and  signed, by its Director,  Kunle Oyatomi, on Tuesday, confirmed that the decision to pick a candidate for that position from Osun West has not changed and would not change.

The party explained that the name of the person originally forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the deputy governorship slot was a provisional one to complete the governorship flagbearer’s list which was mandatory for submission.

READ ALSO: Senator wants FG wade into harassment of opposition in Kogi

It said that as at the time that the submission was made, a final decision on who will be the deputy from Osun West had not been taken.

“By provision of the law, we still have a three-week window to replace whatever name had been originally submitted with our flagbearer’s,” the party said.

“That gives the party a breathing space to arrive at a  consensus on who should represent Osun West as the deputy governor,” it added.

“There is no cause for panic.

“Party members should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the West has been betrayed.

“Rest assured that the deputy governorship candidate that will be on the APC ticket for the September election will irrevocably be from Osun West,” the party said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSUN WEST

APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West

— 1st August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo There are indications that the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the deputy governorship position to Osun West. Daily Sun gathered that the party had  asked its members and supporters not to panic over who will be the deputy governor of the next APC government, because the…

  • SENATOR

    Senator wants FG wade into harassment of opposition in Kogi

    — 1st August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Sen. Ahmed Ogembe (PDP-Kogi Central), on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to wade in and address the incessant harassment and intimidation of members of the opposition party in Kogi State. Ogembe made the call while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital. He described the situation as ‘dangerous’, saying that…

  • BURATAI

    Banditry, killings: Buratai vows to stabilise Zamfara, Birnin-Gwari

    — 1st August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has promised that the military would stabilise the troubled areas of Zamfara State and Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State anytime soon. Gen. Buratai gave the assurance during his routine operational visit to troops in Kafanchan and Kachia in Kaduna State, on Tuesday….

  • BBOG

    BBOG kicks against secret burial of soldiers killed by Boko Haram

    — 1st August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group haS kicked against the continuous secret burial of soldiers killed by terrorists by authorities of the Nigerian Army. The group, in a statement signed by its leaders, a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu and Florence Ozor, also demanded that names of soldiers who paid…

  • TAMBUWAL

    2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today

    — 1st August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Barring last minute change, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State will, on Wednesday, officially declare his defection from All Progressives Congress (APC), a party source has confirmed. Speculations have mounted that the governor, who is a key member of nPDP, will declare his membership for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share