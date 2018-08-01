APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

There are indications that the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the deputy governorship position to Osun West.

Daily Sun gathered that the party had asked its members and supporters not to panic over who will be the deputy governor of the next APC government, because the issue is already undergoing consideration within the party leadership.

A statement from the party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy and signed, by its Director, Kunle Oyatomi, on Tuesday, confirmed that the decision to pick a candidate for that position from Osun West has not changed and would not change.

The party explained that the name of the person originally forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the deputy governorship slot was a provisional one to complete the governorship flagbearer’s list which was mandatory for submission.

It said that as at the time that the submission was made, a final decision on who will be the deputy from Osun West had not been taken.

“By provision of the law, we still have a three-week window to replace whatever name had been originally submitted with our flagbearer’s,” the party said.

“That gives the party a breathing space to arrive at a consensus on who should represent Osun West as the deputy governor,” it added.

“There is no cause for panic.

“Party members should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the West has been betrayed.

“Rest assured that the deputy governorship candidate that will be on the APC ticket for the September election will irrevocably be from Osun West,” the party said.