The men who want to rule Lagos

Ismail Omipidan, Lagos

The political tremor set off by the perceived move of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to deny Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State a second term ticket, may not ease off soon.

Since news of the breakdown in their relationship became public knowledge about a month ago, political alignments and realignments have been ongoing within the party, with core Tinubu loyalists openly taking sides with Mr. Jide Sanwoolu, a man many believe has been “anointed” to unseat Ambode at the APC primary.

Tinubu’s political trajectory is littered with several broken records. He appears set to set another political record.

In the league of progressive politicians where he is a leading light, the tradition is to allow a governor, especially one who in their estimation has performed well, a second term.

But with the happenings in Lagos APC in recent times, the tradition may be confined to the dustbin of history.

Although no member of the party appears to have issues with Ambode’s performance as governor, the elders of the party believe that party patronage is an important component when measuring performance. And they have unanimously returned a verdict of failure on the governor in that regard.

This and many more, Daily Sun gathered, are the reasons the governor’s promising political future is about to be cut short.

Apart from Ambode and Sanwoolu, there is also Femi Hamzat.

Ambode

He is the incumbent governor. Apart from the menace of fuel tankers and trucks still holding sway in Lagos, which are daily causing traffic gridlock, an issue his predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola tackled headlong and the threat of refuse dumps taking over Lagos, Ambode is believed to have done well in his first term as governor.