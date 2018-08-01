Future of legal practice depends on young lawyers – Fashola

– The Sun News
Lukman Olabiyi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legal Blitz Ltd and Publisher of ESQ Legal Practice Magazine, Lere Fashola, has declared that the future of legal practice in Nigeria depends on the young lawyers.

He noted that today’s young lawyers are the window to access future of legal practice in the country.

Fashola, who is also the organiser of the 2018 ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards, disclosed this while revealing reason his organisation decided to honour 40 young lawyers under the age of 40.

The 2018 ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards coming up on November 4, which is the sixth edition, according to Fashola, will stand out following introduction of several innovations.

He said the ‘40 Under 40’ category will celebrate lawyers making significant contributions to Nigerian businesses and economy by negotiating landmark commercial deals.

The awardees, he said, will be selected from all spheres of legal practice, including public and private sector, practicing and in house counsel, who will shape the future of the profession.

This initiative, he added, will encourage them to develop the “value of diligence, eye for goals, commitment, and team spirit in developing themselves.”

 

 

