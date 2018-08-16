Officers of the Lagos State Public Service must deepen their technical skills and knowledge if they must be part of the 21st century agile management model

Akintola Benson-Oke

And as we journey on in the 21st Century and as the Lagos State Government and her institutions position to be adaptable to the changes necessitated by the unique challenges of the 21st century, the Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions has recommended, and His Excellency has approved, that selected officers of the Lagos State Public Service be made to pioneer the service-wide adoption of a 21st century-compliant agile management model in the Lagos State Public Service.

Amongst others, this model has been shown to empower people, build accountability, encourage diversity of ideas, allow for the early release of benefits, and promote continuous improvement. It allows decisions to be tested and rejected early with feedback loops providing benefits that are not as evident in other scenarios. In addition, it helps deliver change when requirements are uncertain, helps build engagement with stakeholders on what is most beneficial, and ensures that changes are incremental improvements which can help navigate the shock of cultural change.

In order to deliver on its promises, the agile management model calls for public service institutions such as the Lagos State Public Service to be ready and open to integrating contemporary leadership principles and management theories into its modus operandi. In a review of the most recent developments in the field of business leadership, the number of business leadership styles and trends has been noted. The first is the Transformational Leadership theory which is a recent addition to the literature but of which more research has been conducted “than all the contingency theories combined.” The theory distinguishes between transformational and transactional leaders.

Transformational leaders lead employees by aligning employee goals with the leader’s goals. Thus, employees working for transformational leaders start focusing on the organisation’s well-being rather than on what is best for them as individual employees. However, transactional leaders ensure that employees demonstrate the right behaviours because the leader provides resources in exchange.