The supremacy of the rule of law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday hugged controversy while opening the 59th annual general conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) when he elaborately stated that “The rule of law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest. Our apex court has had cause to adopt a position on this issue in this regard and it is now a matter of judicial recognition that; where national security and public interest are threatened or there is a likelihood of their being threatened, the individual rights of those allegedly responsible must take second place, in favour of the greater good of society.”

The president’s speech has received criticisms from lawyers, human rights activists, politicians and journalists across the country. Most Nigerians faulted the president’s position and argued that such a proposition will take us back to full dictatorship. It is even wrong that the president chose the lawyers’ annual meeting as the venue to say such a thing that touches the rule of law and questions the principle of separation of powers under a democratic government.

It is only those in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government that can support such a view that will make Nigeria become a Hobbesian state where life is nasty, short and brutish. It is very important that we disagree with the president on this issue and tell him and his supporters that the rule of law on which the 1999 Nigerian Constitution was fashioned is superior to “national security and interest.”