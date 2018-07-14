There may be no Nigeria in 2019 if herdsmen killings continue – Bucknor-Akerele

Apart from sacking the service chiefs, Buhari should now take concrete action to stop the killings, otherwise what General Yakubu Danjuma suggested would now become the natural answer to stop the killings. Danjuma had suggested self-defence as the panacea to the killings if the Federal Government fails in its statutory duty to protect Nigerians. Self-defence may become the solution because nobody wants to die like fowls or chicken. Nobody would be willing to allow members of his family to be murdered in cold blood without offering resistance or defending them. Then you can imagine the situation when Nigerians now start defending themselves against herdsmen and where Nigerians now resort to self-defence, then anarchy gradually looms; and that will be followed by total breakdown of law and order, and before you know it, the nation will be engulfed in another war.

Buhari should rise to the occasion now before it is too late; he should not be seen to be condoning the havoc being wreaked on innocent Nigerians by these herdsmen.