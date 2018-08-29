2019: Resign now, el-rufai orders political appointees

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai, has ordered all political appointees aspiring for a seat in the state legislature to resign their appointments.

In a 2-paragraph statement issued to journalists by El-rufai’s media spokesman, Samuel Aruwan yesterday, said the order was in accordance with provisions of the All Progressives Congress constitution.

READ ALSO Ekiti farm killing: Suspect remanded in police custody

“All political appointees of the Kaduna State Government aspiring for seats in the state House of Assembly have been directed to resign immediately.

The resignation of the appointees will enable them comply with the relevant sections of the APC’s constitution,” the statement stated.