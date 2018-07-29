State of Nation: Godian adherents canvass return to traditional worship

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Sequel to the myriads of problems bedeviling the nation, the National President of Godian Religion (African Traditional Religion), Nze Azubuike Nnanna, has said the only way out is for Nigerians to return to the religion of their forebears.

Nnanna said if Nigerians would return to the true practise of the African Traditional Religion, issues of corruption and other ills and odds in the society would be a thing of the past.

Nnanna who spoke with Daily Sun during an international cultural programme powered by the Godian Religion in Abuja, said African forefathers were deceived by the white men who came to colonised them.

He said as a result of the abandonment of the African traditional culture to follow the lies of the white men who came for business under the disguise of religion, the Nigerian nation found itself in its current predicament.

He said Nigerians have direct access to their God, saying that there was no need for Nigerians to go through any intermediary.

According to Nnanna, “We want Nigerians to know that the truth must be said. We want Nigerians to know that our ancestors worshipped the true God without Mohammed or Jesus. You have access to get to God without passing through any intermediary.

“The only way out is for Nigerians to embrace the African Traditional Religion. If a president today wants to take power and you ask him to take an oath in a traditional way, believe me, he will never misbehave.

“Nobody! All these corruption you are talking about will be a thing of the past if we want to be honest. But if we continue our usual way, you swear by the Bible or the Quran, we are deceiving ourselves because they will still go there and mess up.”

Nnanna further said using the Bible or the Quran to administer oath on would-be office holders were not part of the nation’s culture.

Citing himself as an example, Nnanna said he was not in the habit of telling lies, saying “Like me, if I tell you anything, I will stand by it because I know that if I deviate, I will die and I will not want to die.”

Also speaking, the Chief High Priest of Godian Religion, Mbara Eke, said the programme was an international conference with their brothers from the United States to discuss and elaborate their belief in the God of their fatherland and how to worship their God according to their tradition.

Asked how the nation can be saved through the Godian Religion, Eke said: “Nigeria will become peaceful when we start to worship God according to the method our forefathers gave to us.”

Eke added, “They had no quarrels, they were very loving to each other, they were very hospitable to everybody, and they did not segregate among themselves. If we continue that way, the love will continue to flow.”

Speaking earlier, the guest speaker, Mr. Ramah Unshen, an adherent of Godian Religion from the United States, said the lecture focused on the ancient Egypt.

Unshen added that the choice of Egypt was because Egypt is the oldest civilization that had ever existed.