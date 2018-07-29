You have been away from the social circle for awhile. What happened?

I have been busy outside the country. I decided to live abroad for a while. While there, I promoted our culture to the white people by promoting African fabrics and fashion designs. Now that I’m back, I would continue with what I have been doing, which is to promote culture. I have a dance troupe and a live band. Now,I hold concerts with my dance troupe. My next show will hold at Eko hotel before end of this year. And I will perform for the audience.

Shortly after you came back, we heard that you were appointed the Yeye Olokun. Could that be why you came back?

It was not because of that. I think God just directed me to come back home. God is directing my life, telling me what to do. When He said ‘go outside the country, I had to go and when He said, ‘it is time to go back home,’ I obeyed.

How did you become the ambassador of Olokun?

The Ooni of Ife, Kabiyesi Enitan Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, sighted me and just knew that I am Olokun. He decided to give me what he thinks rightly belongs to me. He made me the ambassador of Olokun and that’s how I became the ambassador of Olokun.

What is your role as Olokun ambassador?

To promote the Olokun festival. It is a yearly festival and it is my duty to look for sponsorship for the event. My job is to make Olokun festival lively by letting people to know about it. Also, I educate people about Olokun because a lot of people don’t know what it is. Olokun is very pure. They are not wicked people. They fight oppressors and I’m one of them.

But some people see Olokun in bad light. What is your take on this?

We have problem in this country. We love the Western religion and Western way of life. We have forgotten that in the days of our forefathers, they worshipped Olokun and what happened? They were healthy. Olokun is one of the angels of God sent to the world by God. They are pure.

If you had come to this year’s festival, you would have seen the miracles that happened at the event. When Kabiyesi (Ooni) went into the temple and called to God, it was sunny and kabiyesi prayed, immediately the sun went down and the rainbow came out full. Everybody saw it and it started to rain. People said they had never see such miracles. If Olokun is not pure, God would not listen, to give that rain.

Most people who don’t know anything about Olokun, they just say rubbish. They are scared. When people see you dressed in white apparel, white beads and cowries they are afraid. A chief once told me to forget about my beliefs since I came from the western world and look elegant but I told him that Olokun is what makes me special. I believe in Olokun and I’m going to be in it for a long time, all the days of my life. That was why Ooni chose me when he set eyes on me. Kabiyesi can see. He sees everything. He’s very powerful, that is what I want to tell you now.

Were you born into it or you just developed interest in it?

I came to the world with it. I know so.

Does it mean you do not go to church or mosque?

It doesn’t disturb me from going to church. It doesn’t disturb me from worshipping with people who call on God’s name. We all came from God.

Olokun believes in Almighty God. Anywhere they call Almighty God, I will be there to worship with them. There’s no problem about that, it’s just that I’m Olokun, so accept who I am. When I had my festival, some of my friends who have been inviting me to functions, did not come to the festival because they called it idol worship. And I said to them, if I was worshipping idols, God wouldn’t be answering my prayers and blessing me every day. They are even more evil than I am, yet they say I am engaging in idol worship because they go to church every Sunday. People just think Olokun is fetish and dirty, but it is not. Olokun is white. White is pure and clean. And that is the way olokun is.