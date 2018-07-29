British govt. manufactures aid devices for Plateau Disability Commission

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Government has secured the approval of the British Government for the manufacturing and distribution of aid devices and artificial locomotion to the Plateau State Disability Rights Commission.

In a press statement issued, in Jos, on Sunday, by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, it said the approval was secured when Governor Simon Lalong attended the recent Global Summit on Disability, in London, where the British Government promised to manufacture and supply aid devices to ease movement of disable persons in the northern region.

The statement stressed that the participation of the Governor in the global summit has brought relief to the physically challenge persons in the state.

“The Governor had a partnership meeting with the Head of Programmes at Motivation UK, Tamsin Langford where he presented a request for collaboration with Plateau State Disability Rights Commission.

“His request was promptly granted and approval for the aid devices to be delivered to the state between August and September this year. In addition, they also promised to commence the manufacturing and distribution of the aid devices in the state.”

Lalong had briefed the organisation on the effort of his administration in cushioning the hardship of people with disabilities and involved in programmes such as the State Fadama Project, Potato value Chain scheme as well as the Fadama Micro finance Bank to boost access to Finance.

He said his administration has taken deliberate measures to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities through education, access to quality health care, improved livelihood and access to justice.

The statement said Lalong also had a bilateral meeting with a member of the Parliament, Harriet Baldwin, Minister of State in the Foreign and Common Wealth Office in charge of the Department for International Development (DFID) of the British Government where they expressed passion, commitment to partner with Plateau State Disability Rights Commission.

The Global Disability Summit ended with a call to nations of the world to double their investment in creating access to education, health and assisted technology for people with disabilities.