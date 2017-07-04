Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, struck out the counter motion by the Federal Government challenging sovereignty suit by the Bilie Human Rights Initiatives on behalf of the Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Presiding Judge, Justice Louis Alagoa, who struck out the counter motion of the Federal Government after listening to the submissions of Prof. Alphonus Dike (SAN), the lead counsel of the appellants, noted that the defendants have not only refused to appear in court to argue their motion, but have equally remained incommunicado.

According Justice Alagoa, “The motion challenging the Appellants’ locus standi to institute the suit against the Nigeria Federation is hereby struck out because the defendants since filing their motion have not deemed it fit to appear in the court and they have also not given any reason for their non appearance.

He added that even if the defendants come back that issue would no longer be entertained and so the hearing on suit would continue.

It would be recalled that the Bilie Human Rights Initiative had, in 2013, sued Federal Republic of Nigeria in suit No. FHC/OW/CS/192/2013 over the sovereignty of Biafra.

Reacting to the ruling of the court, Chief Joe Achuzie said that it is what the People have been saying that the remnant of Biafra people have the ask for the restoration of her sovereignty and that case have only just began .