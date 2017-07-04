The Sun News
Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria's objection

Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection

— 4th July 2017

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, struck out the counter motion by the Federal Government challenging sovereignty suit by the Bilie Human Rights Initiatives on behalf of  the Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Presiding Judge, Justice Louis Alagoa, who struck out the counter  motion of the Federal Government after listening to the submissions of Prof. Alphonus Dike (SAN), the  lead counsel of the appellants, noted that the defendants have not only refused to appear in court to argue their motion, but  have equally remained incommunicado.

According  Justice Alagoa, “The motion challenging the Appellants’ locus standi to institute the suit  against the Nigeria Federation is hereby struck out because the defendants since filing their motion have not deemed it fit to appear in the court and they have also  not given any reason for their non appearance.

He added that even if the defendants come back that issue would no longer be entertained and so the hearing on suit would continue.

It would be recalled that the Bilie Human Rights Initiative had, in 2013, sued  Federal Republic of Nigeria in suit No. FHC/OW/CS/192/2013 over the sovereignty of Biafra.

Reacting to the ruling of the court, Chief Joe Achuzie said that it is what the People have been saying that the remnant of Biafra people have the ask for the restoration of her sovereignty and that case have only just began .

