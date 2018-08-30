Sit-at-home: ANENYO appeals to IPOB to toe peace path

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The leadership of the All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organisation (ANENYO) has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to ensure peace during their planned sit-at-home order slated to hold on September 14 this year.

This was even as it called on security agents to overlook the sit-at-home order to avoid having a confrontation or clashes with IPOB, which might end up in bloodshed.

ANENYO, in a statement signed by its Deputy National Chairman, Okechukwu Isiguzoro also told IPOB to consider the economy of the South East to avoid paralysing it.

IPOB had declared September 14 as sit-at-home in all states in the South East, in protest of the alleged invasion of the home of the leader of the pro Biafra group at Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State by the military.

A statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, indicated that there would also be a protest “to register our anger regarding the men and women killed at Afaraukwu in Umuahia, during Operation Python Dance II on September 14 last year.”

Powerful said the protest will also be for “those killed in Ngwa, Aba, Igweocha (Port Harcourt) and buried in unmarked mass graves as a result of unprovoked military invasion of Biafra land by the Nigerian Army.”

“Irrespective of the fact that any group is entitled to self-determination and freedom to observe any day as a means of expressing their anger or protest over perceived injustice and seek better ways to ensure redress through legal and constitutional channels, Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organisations cautions for peaceful means devoid of violence and action capable of breaking down law and order.”