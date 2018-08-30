– The Sun News
ANENYO

Sit-at-home: ANENYO appeals to IPOB to toe peace path

— 30th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The leadership of the All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organisation (ANENYO) has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra  (IPOB) to ensure peace during their planned sit-at-home order slated to hold on September 14 this year.

This was even as it called on security agents to overlook the sit-at-home order to avoid having a confrontation or clashes with IPOB, which might end up in bloodshed.

ANENYO, in a statement signed by its Deputy National Chairman, Okechukwu Isiguzoro also told IPOB to consider the economy of the South East to avoid paralysing it.

IPOB had declared September 14 as sit-at-home in all states in the South East, in protest of the alleged invasion of the home of the leader of the pro Biafra group at Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State by the military.

A statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, indicated that there would also be a protest “to register our anger regarding the men and women killed at Afaraukwu in Umuahia, during Operation Python Dance II on September 14 last year.”

Powerful said the protest will also be for “those killed in Ngwa, Aba, Igweocha (Port Harcourt) and buried in unmarked mass graves as a result of unprovoked military invasion of Biafra land by the Nigerian Army.”

“Irrespective of the fact that any group is entitled to self-determination and freedom to observe any day as a means of expressing their anger or protest over perceived injustice and seek better ways to ensure redress through legal and constitutional channels, Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organisations cautions for peaceful means devoid of violence and action capable of breaking down law and order.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th August 2018 at 8:34 am
    It is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Peace is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any this territory native of this generation who do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

