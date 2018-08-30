Enugu pensioners drum support for Ugwuanyi— 30th August 2018
Magnus Eze, Enugu
Pensioners on the payroll of Enugu State Government, on Wednesday, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, in appreciation of his commitment to their welfare, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.
The jubilant retirees, who described Ugwuanyi as “one of the foremost pensioner-friendly governor the state has ever produced,” reassured him of their “absolute loyalty and support.”
In their address presented by the state Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Damian Udeani, the pensioners, who turned out in large number said the governor has “continued to pay us pensions regularly,” which they noted “is vital for our existence.”
READ ALSO: Fire guts textiles worth millions of naira in Aba market
They added that Ugwuanyi’s administration, in keeping with its commitment to their wellbeing, had approved the release of N100 million every month for the payment of the backlog of accumulated gratuities “most of which you inherited from past administrations.”
They equally noted and appreciated the governor for reconsidering a verification exercise for pensioners who did not participate in the programme in 2016, stating that “these and many other kind gestures were why we gave Your Excellency an ‘Award of Excellence’ last December.”
Commending Governor Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace, security and good governance in the state, the retirees said: “We shall not forget to mention that since you came on board, Enugu State has become the toast of people from other states.
“They regard Enugu as the most comfortable state among the Eastern states. People outside our state now spend their vacation in Enugu State. This is due to your good governance.”
READ ALSO: Defection: Nasarawa Assembly declares APC member’s seat vacant
Meanwhile, Ugwuanyi has announced that the government will soon adopt contributory pension system, even as he disclosed that his administration has spent about N6 billion annually in the past three years.
The governor said the state government was determined to plug all loopholes in the retirees’ welfare system and enthrone a seamless and transparent pension regime that will ease the burden of the senior citizens while also ridding the system of corruption. He also assured that government would commence implementation once the committee set up for that purpose finished working out modalities for the adoption of the contributory pension scheme.
According to him, the state’s pension bill has risen to over N500 million per month, up from an average of N200 million under the previous administration, adding that his administration has ensured the capture of a larger number of retired civil servants in the pensions safety net.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices13th August 2018
-
Nigeria Printing and Minting pensioners send SOS to Buhari9th August 2018
-
Lassa fever: Enugu to retrain health workers9th August 2018
Latest
Enugu pensioners drum support for Ugwuanyi— 30th August 2018
Magnus Eze, Enugu Pensioners on the payroll of Enugu State Government, on Wednesday, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, in appreciation of his commitment to their welfare, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges. The jubilant retirees, who described Ugwuanyi as “one of the foremost pensioner-friendly governor the…
-
Yerima, Arewa Youth leader eyes Reps’ seat— 30th August 2018
National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Mallam Yerima Usman Shettima may have concluded arrangements to contest a seat in the National Assembly on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Indication to this was reinforced by his resignation last week from the Young Democratic Party (YDP), of which he was the Deputy…
-
Defection: Nasarawa Assembly declares APC member’s seat vacant— 30th August 2018
Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday declared vacant, the seat of a member representing Wamba Constituency, Makpa Malla for dumping All Progressives Congress (APC). The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who read the member’s defection letter made this known after the Majority leader of the House, Tanko Tunga moved…
-
Fire guts textiles worth millions of naira in Aba market— 30th August 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Textile materials worth millions of naira went into flames as parts of the popular Ekeoha Shopping centre went up in flames, on Tuesday. This was even as six security men who were on duty when the fire started have been arrested by the police for questioning. It was gathered that the fire…
-
NLNG embarks on $120m road project— 30th August 2018
NAN The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has embarked on the construction of the $120 million Bonny-Bono road. The road which will connect Bonny to Port Harcourt is slated for completion within 40 months. The company also plan to embark on $6 billion capacity development project for the Train 7, which had potential of creating…
-
Entertainment
Toke Makinwa to launch career in music— 29th August 2018
NAN On-air-personality and video blogger, Toke Makinwa. says that she is set to have a career in music. The 33-year-old socialite made this known on her favourite social media platform: instagram. She posted a video of her studio-session with the popular music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, through her handle: @tokemakinwa. She wrote, “something is coming, working…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Pepper Millionaires: In Nsukka, farmers make fortunes planting pepper— 29th August 2018
The farmers recently got a boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the nation’s apex bank shortlisted 600 of them for its agricultural loan scheme Felix Ikem, Nsukka The yellow species of pepper popularly called ‘Ose Nsukka’ (Nsukka pepper) in Igbo, essentially used for spicing of food is a major means of livelihood for…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
How senior citizens can conquer dementia, age gracefully— 30th August 2018
Experts in old age management have given insights to managing and overcoming dementia. According to them, it is an aggregation of signs and symptoms… Job Osazuwa Sometime in September 2017, Pa Emmanuel (not real name), in his late 70s, drove his car from his Abule-Egba home unaccompanied to the Ikeja Shopping Mall in Lagos to…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Hopes and dreams deferred in self-exile— 30th August 2018
The frustration of remaining abroad — self-exile — seems to compound the discernible disgusting psyche Acho Orabuchi What is happening to some Nigerians, particularly the Igbo in the Diaspora? Why are many of them very intolerant and highly irritable? Why are some of their actions toward one another highly contemptible and disparaging in some cases?…
Columnists
-
Oyo: Authority violence on display— 30th August 2018
The same authority he is brandishing will soon displace him. He will be completely de-robed and become one of us in no distance time. Femi Adeoti That Ibadan early morning debacle won’t go away so easily. No matter the labour of those in constituted authority to consign it to the dustbin of our awful history,…
-
Stop these mindless killings— 30th August 2018
When we hear stories of mindless killings around us, instead of taking appropriate steps, we allow the suspects go scot-free… Ben Okezie As each day goes by, so are our newspapers filled with gory news of killings in every part of the country, from the village square to the bustling township streets. Killings have become…
-
Pastors’ misconception of Gen. 2:24 and Matt. 19: 4 – 6— 29th August 2018
Anti-polygamy preachers are not aware that after His statement in Genesis 2:24 the Supreme Being did not have multiple-marriage as one of the sinful acts… Sina Adedipe As indicated in the tailpiece announcement promoting today’s article in last week’s column, anti – polygamy preachers say Almighty God was instituting monogamy for married men in Genesis…
-
Destiny and prayer (4)— 29th August 2018
The confusion created within the arena of religious teachings that point to destiny and prayer have artificially nourished the growth of misunderstanding Nathan Uzorma Protus “DEAR Prof. I was employed to manage an establishment that has gone down to zero level. The owner initially wanted to lease or sale the company until my arrival to…
-
Reception, not network, unclear— 29th August 2018
Ebere Wabara Most times when people take their calls on mobile phones, you overhear “network is bad, poor or not clear”! It is not the telephonic networks that are bad, but the quality of reception—which is affected by sundry technicalities. (Thanks to professorial Baba Ilesha/09065749406 for this clarification). THE NATION ON SUNDAY of August 19…
-
Fujairah, beyond Dubai… On the tickets of the Guo Emperor— 29th August 2018
As he sat there peering unto my excited eyes “Onwa”, The GUO emperor was waiting patiently, as I stressed the operative word “Want”. Emma Okocha “Consider the tittle mouse, How sagacious an animal It is which never entrusts its life To one hole only” – Plautus (254-184BC) Africa’s richest entrepreneur has many businesses, projects and…
-
Buhari’s elevation of ‘national interest’ above rule of law unheard of— 29th August 2018
Rule of law is the very anvil and foundation on which any society is anchored. It precedes society itself and predominates over national interest. Mike Ozekhome I humbly disagree with President Muhammadu Buhari on his assertion that security and national interest should be elevated above the rule of law. He said this in his opening…
-
Voyage to Rivers Forcados— 29th August 2018
As we approached Forcados from the Warri end of the river, the poverty, squalor and privations stared you in the face as you meandered through the swamps and oil-covered tributaries. Steve Nwosu It was my second time on River Forcados. The first time, in the mid-1990s, I had gone to Benikrukru with officials of the…
-
Not easy to be old— 28th August 2018
In the language of aviation, we often say that old people have already collected their boarding passes and are only waiting for their flights to be called. Ray Ekpu When you get to age 70, as I did recently, you realise that it is not easy to be old. You can still carry yourself with…
-
Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid— 28th August 2018
When it comes to the appropriateness of President Muhammadu Buhari canvassing a second term in office despite his failing health and age, everyone has an opinion. Levi Obijiofor As we get closer to the 2019 general election, the political environment is looking gloomy and more uncertain than ever before. The past three years have been…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply