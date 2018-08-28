When David Okorogheye of Starfield College, Fagba, Iju, Lagos was preparing for the May/June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), there were high hopes that by October he would be in the university.



With the 2018 results of the May/June WASSCE and UTME out and his stellar performance, his classmates and school, parents as well as relations concluded he will secure automatic admission or be among the first on the merit list of the University of Lagos.

They were wrong. Despite his sterling performance in both examinations, the Delta State born lad was denied admission on account of his age. He is 15 years old and a candidate must be 16 years before he/she can be offered admission into UNILAG and some other universities in the country.

His classmates, teachers and family members have resigned to fate that in the 2018/2019 admission exercise, David will not participate due to age barrier. In fact, he was not part of applicants that wrote UNILAG post UTME test recently.

WASSCE AND UTME RESULTS

In the May/June 2018 WASSCE, Okorogheye with examination number 4251025056 obtained 9As: Civic Education A1, English Language A1, Further Mathematics A1, Mathematics A1, Biology A1, Chemistry A1, Physics A1, Computer Studies A1 and Catering Craft Practice A1.