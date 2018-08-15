– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - NUC upgrades School of Nursing to College of Health Sciences- Principal
15th August 2018 - Reasons beyond our control led to closure of Consular services in Abuja – US Embassy
15th August 2018 - Court slams N50,000 bail on man over alleged N40,000 rent scam
15th August 2018 - 2 men in court for alleged joint act, theft
15th August 2018 - Bus kills four FUAM students in Makurdi
15th August 2018 - Clashes: Fulani leader urges herdsmen to stop using minors as cattle rearers
15th August 2018 - Court remands trader for allegedly defiling minor
15th August 2018 - 30,000 teachers on strike over pay rise
15th August 2018 - Destiny and prayer (3)
15th August 2018 - African coys’ll diminish without industry succession plan – IFMA
Home / National / NUC upgrades School of Nursing to College of Health Sciences- Principal
NURSING

NUC upgrades School of Nursing to College of Health Sciences- Principal

— 15th August 2018

NAN

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has upgraded the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Makurdi, to Benue State University’s College of Health Sciences.

Mrs Pauline Atser, the Principal of the school, made the disclosure on Wednesday   in an interview, in Makurdi.

Atser expressed the school’s readiness to commence the Bachelor Degree programme in Nursing Sciences as approved by the NUC, having met all requirements for the accreditation.

‘‘It is long overdue; we also appreciate the state government for massive infrastructure development and providing equipment in the school.

‘‘As it stands now and approved by NUC, the school has become the Department of Nursing Sciences, College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Makurdi.

“It shall be awarding degrees through a 5-year study programme,’’ she said.

Atser said that the NUC, during its recent visit to inspect and accredit the school, had enough evidence to enable it to run as an independent faculty.

The principal further stated that notable among the NUC recommendations was the absorption of staff with relevant qualifications into the university system and employment of the new ones.

She praised Governor Samuel Ortom for the provision of facilities which qualified the school to be upgraded by NUC.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NURSING

NUC upgrades School of Nursing to College of Health Sciences- Principal

— 15th August 2018

NAN The National Universities Commission (NUC) has upgraded the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Makurdi, to Benue State University’s College of Health Sciences. Mrs Pauline Atser, the Principal of the school, made the disclosure on Wednesday   in an interview, in Makurdi. Atser expressed the school’s readiness to commence the Bachelor Degree programme in Nursing Sciences…

  • EMBASSY

    Reasons beyond our control led to closure of Consular services in Abuja – US Embassy

    — 15th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria has given reasons why it closed Consular services temporarily in its Abuja office. The closure by the US included provision of regular services for visa and American Citizen Services, in Abuja. In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States of…

  • COURT

    Court slams N50,000 bail on man over alleged N40,000 rent scam

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN A 43-year-old man, Onaneye Oluremi, on Wednesday appeared at  an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State  for allegedly defrauding an accommodation seeker of N40,000.   Onaneye, who resides at Oluwagbon Street in Ketu, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining under  false pretences and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.   The prosecutor,…

  • trespass

    2 men in court for alleged joint act, theft

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Police on Wednesday arraigned two men, Anthony Ifechukwu, 25, and Stanley Henry, 29,  in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged joint act, trespass and theft. The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge, bordering on joint act, trespass and theft, offences they denied committing. The prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi, told the…

  • FUAM

    Bus kills four FUAM students in Makurdi

    — 15th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi There was pandemonium at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), on Wednesday, after a bus reportedly crushed some students of the institution to death. Daily Sun gathered that the incidence happened at the a north Core section of the institution close to the School of Agronomy at about 7:30a.m., on Wednesday,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share