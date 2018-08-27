– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman
27th August 2018 - Navy seizes 1.2m litres diesel, arrest 6 suspected smugglers
27th August 2018 - FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region
27th August 2018 - Seyi Akinwunmi U-13 Football Tournament for grassroots development begins Sept. 1 — NFF VP
27th August 2018 - NPC seeks support for conduct of health survey in Plateau
27th August 2018 - Anambra Govt. pledges continued support for IFAD-VCDP activities
27th August 2018 - LASU Senate re-elects Prof. Noah as DVC, Academics
27th August 2018 - Gov Al-Makura submits 18 nominees to lawmakers as Overseers
27th August 2018 - Impressive Navas shows Courtois who is No 1 at Madrid
27th August 2018 - Enugu FRSC offers free eye tests for 263 drivers
Home / National / Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman
UTME

Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman

— 27th August 2018

NAN

The University of Ilorin has begun screening for its post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the 2018/2019 academic session, with 39, 711 candidates taking part in the exercise.

The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, announced this on Monday in a statement in Ilorin.

He said the exercise would involve 29, 562 at the Ilorin Centre while 10, 149 would appear at the Lagos Centre.

Akogun said that the screening will hold simultaneously at Ilorin and Lagos centres between Monday and Thursday, adding that candidates who might have some issues during the main exercise would  have another chance  on Friday.

He said: “A further breakdown of the figure shows that 32, 272 candidates are seeking admission through the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), while the remaining 7, 439 candidates are seeking admission through the Direct Entry (DE) window,” he said.

READ ALSO Lawyer drags Imo Govt. to court for alleged contempt

According to Akogun, about 86, 401 candidates made the University of Ilorin their first choice institution in the last Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB)-moderated UTME.

He stressed that the institution has emerged as the most preferred University for the fifth consecutive year.

He added that statistics released by JAMB during the 2018 JAMB Admission Policy Meeting showed other nine most preferred universities as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) -74,635; the University of Benin (UNIBEN) – 70,322; and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) – 66,486.

Others included University of Lagos (UNILAG) – 62,436; Ahmadu Bello University(BUK) – 56,261;  Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) – 48,646; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) – 48,554; the University of Ibadan (UI) – 47,544;  and the University of Jos (UNIJOS) – 46,082.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UTME

Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman

— 27th August 2018

NAN The University of Ilorin has begun screening for its post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the 2018/2019 academic session, with 39, 711 candidates taking part in the exercise. The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, announced this on Monday in a statement in Ilorin. He said the exercise would involve 29, 562 at the…

  • nigerian navy

    Navy seizes 1.2m litres diesel, arrest 6 suspected smugglers

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Navy in Bonny, Rivers, says it seized about 1.22 million litres of adulterated diesel from six crewmen believed to be smugglers. The suspects, who were arrested along the state waterways, were alleged to have smuggled the petroleum products, worth about N350 million from Lagos. Cdr. Ibrahim Gwaska, the Acting Commanding Officer, Forward…

  • BOKO HARAM

    FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region

    — 27th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja. The Federal Government said it would collaborate with the United Nations and Africa Union Commission to facilitate the integration and rehabilitation of victims and areas affected by Boko Haram insurgence. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Musa Ibrahim, divulged the partnership at the ministerial conference for the adoption of the regional stabilisation…

  • npc

    NPC seeks support for conduct of health survey in Plateau

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The National Population Commission (NPC) on Monday sought the support of security agencies, community leaders and local government officials for the success of the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS). Mr Augustine Iliya, the NPC Supervisor for the Plateau team, made the plea at a press conference in Jos on Monday. He said…

  • anambra government

    Anambra Govt. pledges continued support for IFAD-VCDP activities

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Anambra Government has reiterated its commitment to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) for farmers in the state. Mr Afam Mbanefo, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export made the pledge in Onitsha on Monday at the inauguration of Commodity Agricultural Forum (CAF). The News…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share