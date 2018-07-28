National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who began the Buhari project as far back as 2012, were on the same page. Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and El-Rufai were on the same page in Kaduna. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and all the five PDP governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives, had defected to the APC, thus making it double sure that APC was set to win the 2015 contest. Although today, from the list of the political heavy weights that left the PDP for the APC before the 2015 elections, only Atiku, Ortom and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano governor had returned to the PDP. There is, however, nothing to indicate that those remaining for now, will remain in the party till the end. For instance, while Tambuwal may likely return by this weekend, Saraki and the House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, may likely join later.

Besides this, the bitter in-fighting within President Buhari’s campaign organisation is a big challenge. While some Presidency officials and APC leaders believe Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi is the wrong person to head the campaign, his strong ally, Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai thinks otherwise. A number of Buhari’s friends and associates believe Amaechi is not doing anything to help the President even in the face of present challenges and as such wants him sacked. How the zones voted in the 2015 presidential election In the South-East, Buhari scored 198,248 votes, Jonathan polled 2,464,906; in the South-South, Buhari had 418,590 votes, Jonathan had 4,714,725 votes; South-West, Buhari had 2,433,193 votes, Jonathan scored 1,821,416; in the North-Central Buhari polled 2,411,013 votes, Jonathan recorded 1,715,818 votes, in the North-East, Buhari polled 2,848,678 votes, Jonathan had 796,580 votes and in the North-West, which is Buhari’s base, and where he enjoys a cult-like following, he polled 7,115,199 votes, and Jonathan managed to poll 1,339,709 votes. Interestingly, Kano alone accounted for about two million votes in favour of Buhari against the PDP’s candidate, Goodluck Jonathan. Ironically, the difference between Buhari and Jonathan’s votes was 2.5 million. Whereas in 2011, when Jonathan defeated Buhari at the time the PDP was intact, with Buhari running on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), the margin was about 10 million votes. In Kaduna too, in 2011, when Hunkuyi and his group were in the PDP, the party won the governorship, but lost the presidential election to Buhari’s CPC with 1, 334, 244, to PDP’s 1, 190, 179. PDP had fielded Jonathan in that election. But in 2015, when Hunkuyi and his group joined the APC, the party which fielded Buhari as its presidential candidate, PDP lost both the governorship and the presidential contests with wider margin. While Buhari’s APC polled 1,127, 760 in the presidential contest, PDP which again fielded Jonathan polled 484, 085. Likely scenario in the zones in the 2019 presidential contest Saturday Sun gathered that there are some prominent members of the APC from the north who out of fear of the “unknown” may decide to remain in the party. But it is unlikely if they will commit the same energy and resources they committed to prosecuting the 2015 contest for the APC, for the same party in 2019. Regardless, to win 2019, Buhari and his party would have to do more in the North-Central and North-East. Buhari’s closest political ally in Katsina, Senator Abu Ibrahim, admitted last Thursday that Saraki’s exit would see the party losing Kwara and Kogi in the North-Central and no more. But Saturday Sun investigations reveal that with Ortom’s exit, APC’s chances of winning Benue State appears slimmer. Also, because of the incessant killings on the Plateau, whether the governor defects or not, the state would pose a big challenge to the APC. Although it won the governorship in 2015, PDP floored it in the presidential contest in the same year. READ ALSO: Pro-Buhari group rally in Ilorin, demand Saraki’s resignation Ironically, since 2011, Buhari has never won Nasarawa State. This is despite the fact that his party, CPC at the time won the governorship in the state. Today, there is nothing on the ground to suggest that the situation will likely change in 2019. But in Niger, even if the party loses the governorship, Buhari may still carry the day. In the North-East, with the exit of Senator Bayero Nafada from the APC and possible exit of Senator Danjuma Goje later in the year, APC may find it difficult reenacting the 2015 magic in Gombe State. Findings also show that the party lost Taraba State in 2015, and since PDP still controls the state, it may be impenetrable for the APC in 2019. Adamawa, investigations reveal is another dicey state for the APC. Majority of those who helped it win the state in 2015 have either deserted the party or have been forced away by the party. The governor is still in the APC. But some of his cabinet members have defected to the PDP, yet they have not been fired by the governor. It is uncertain if the APC can afford to go to sleep banking on the state. Buhari and APC are home and dry in Bauchi State as far as the presidential contest is concerned. But the governorship is still contentious. Yobe, has always been won by the then opposition state, which has now metamorphosed into the ruling APC. Whatever happens in Borno may have effect on Yobe. In Borno, APC appears to be trying to instigate crisis for itself. There are persons working for Buhari within the presidency who believe that Governor Kashim Shettima needs to be checkmated by his estranged godfather, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff. Sheriff had shortly before the 2015 contest asked then President Jonathan to hold him “responsible if Borno is not delivered to the PDP”. But by the time the election was won and lost in 2015, Sheriff did not only fail to deliver Borno to the PDP, he could not even secure the required 25 percent votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Jonathan. Shettima delivered 473, 543 votes to Buhari, representing about 97 percent of the total valid votes cast, leaving Jonathan with just 25, 640 votes. The South-South and South-East appears PDP no-go areas, leaving the South-West as a battle ground between the two parties. How well Tinubu is treated ahead of 2019, would determine where the APC support in the South-West will go. Saturday Sun recalls that in 2011, PDP’s presidential candidate, Jonathan, floored defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) presidential candidate, Nuhu Ribadu, in most South-West states, including Lagos, with the exception of Osun State, where the governor, who had just been sworn in then, needed to prove a point. Last Line In the build up to the 2015 elections, one of Buhari’s major backers was former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. He singlehandedly de-marketed Jonathan in the international community. He contributed to undermining the fortunes of the PDP. Today, like he did to Jonathan before the contest, he has asked Buhari not to run, just as he said he has forgiven the PDP for the mistakes of 2015. For now, however, Buhari and his team would have to return to the drawing board. And the team’s handling of Obasanjo and other leading northern leaders who had canvassed support for Buhari ahead of 2015, but who have today turned against him, would go a long way to make or mar the president’s chances in 2019.